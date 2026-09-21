Cincinnati Reds Prospect Gets Another Opportunity After Turning His Career Around at the Plate

Before the 2026 season got underway, most Reds fans, even the ones who keep up with the minor leagues, probably had not heard of Carter Graham.

He was Cincinnati's 8th-round draft pick out of Stanford in the 2023 MLB Draft. Coming into the season, Graham had not had an OPS above .700 in 2 1/2 seasons in the organization.

This year, Graham broke out in a big way offensively. In 66 games with High-A Dayton, Graham slashed .322/.450/.614 with 34 extra-base hits, including 17 home runs, before getting promoted to Double-A Chattanooga.

With Chattanooga, his production dropped off a bit, but he was still very impressive, slashing .277/.388/.514 with 27 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs.

"Graham’s profile makes his breakout this season tough to believe, but with hit after hit he gives hope that he’s just a very late bloomer," Baseball America wrote. "Graham had an excellent career at Stanford, but after the Reds picked him in the eighth round in 2023, he didn’t hit. Graham bounced between Low-A and High-A in 2024 and 2025, failing to do anything of note. In 2026, he has been one of the best hitters in the Midwest League in the first half of the season, showing the power he’d been missing."

Big Opportunity Awaits

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) holds his hat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graham is Cincinnati's No. 26-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. After a big season in the minors, Graham has a big opportunity to prove himself. He is one of eight Reds players who will play for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League this fall.

Graham is already 25, so the Reds need to figure out what they have in him. He has spent time at first base, third base, and left field this season.

While his overall stats are impressive, his splits also give Reds fans a reason to be optimistic. Against lefties this season, Graham slashed .313/.487/.527. Against right-handers, his production slightly dropped, but he still slashed .296/.396/.576 with 24 home runs.

If Graham can perform well in the Arizona Fall League, he's a player that we'll have to keep an eye on in Spring Training. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Graham make his big-league debut at some point in the 2027 season.

After entering 2026 outside the top 30 prospect rankings, the 25-year-old made himself hard to ignore with a 29-homer season.

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