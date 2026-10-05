Cincinnati Reds Prospect Leaves Arizona Fall League Game After Home Run Robbery Attempt

Arizona Fall League is officially underway and the Reds have multiple prospects participating, including outfielder Carter Graham.

While playing left field on Sunday, Graham attempted to rob a home run in the sixth inning, but appeared to injure himself. He would have to the game.

Graham Had a Breakout Season

Before 2026, Graham wasn't a prospect many Reds fans had heard of. After his big season between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga, that is no longer the case. In 126 games, Graham slashed .300/.421/.565 with 61 extra-base hits, including 29 home runs.

Graham, 25, is on the older side for a prospect so the Reds wanted to see what he can do in the Arizona Fall League.

There has not been an update on Graham yet, but hopefully it's a minor injury and he can get back in the lineup soon.

You can watch the clip below:

#Reds prospect Carter Graham left the game after making a leaping attempt to rob a HR in the sixth inning tonight

[🎥 MLB] https://t.co/HdmLR2qbIn pic.twitter.com/4Pv5Taq89T — Gingersaurus Rex (@HeyGingersaurus) October 5, 2026

Reds Prospect Steele Hall Moves Out of Top 100

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds now have just one prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 and that is catcher Alfredo Duno. Before the latest update, shortstop Steele Hall was No. 88, but he recently dropped out of the rankings.

"The Reds took Hall ninth overall in 2025 as a long-term project considering he was 17 on Draft Day, and that remains the case," MLB.com's Sam Dystra wrote. "However, he struggled with contact after a late July move from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Daytona -- for example, his in-zone contact rate was in the low 70s -- and he’ll have to exhibit adjustments at the plate to get back on this list."

Hall was fantastic with the ACL Reds, slashing .288/.387/.518 with 30 extra-base hits in 58 games, earning himself a promotion to Low-A Daytona. In Daytona, Hall struggled. The 18-year-old slashed .189/.355/.284 with seven extra-base hits in 28 games.

The average age in Low-A is almost 21 years old. so Hall is still much younger than the competition. While he certainly struggled, it isn't anything for Reds fans to panic about. Hall has a bright future ahead of him.

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