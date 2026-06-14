Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Delayed on Sunday

The series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed after eight innings on Sunday.

Tthe Diamondbacks lead the game 4-3 after eight innings.

The game was tied after seven innings, but Zach Maxwell gave up a solo home run to begin the 8th to make it a 4-3 Arizona lead.

Earlier in the game, Noelvi Marte hit his third home run in as many games for the first time in his career. In the bottom half of the 8th, the Reds had a golden opportunity. After singles by Sal Stewart and Nathaniel Lowe, they were able to advance on a past ball. However, Eugenio Suarez swung as three balls out of the strike zone and went down on strikes. Marte followed with a strikeout of his own.

The Reds are 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position on Sunday.

Bullpen Continues to Struggle

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) reacts after throwing a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Cincinnati's bullpen continues to struggle. With a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, Tejay Antone gave up a two-run home run to Geraldo Perdomo. Like we mentioned above, Maxwell gave up a solo home run with the game tied at three.

Andrew Abbott gave up just one run on four hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out five, throwing 54 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

All-Star Voting

Voting for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game is officially underway, giving Reds fans a chance to help send their favorite players to Philadelphia. Fans can vote up to five times per day through June 25, with the top vote-getters advancing to a second phase that will determine most of the starting lineups.

The All-Star Game is set for July 14 in Philadelphia, with the full rosters scheduled to be announced on July 4.

Hard to Sweep

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) throws to first to get Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

One thing the Reds have done well at Great American Ball Park is avoid getting swept. After taking Friday night's game against Arizona, Cincinnati has now gone 43 consecutive home series without being swept, their longest streak since a franchise-record run of 52 straight home series from 2011-13.

The Reds also managed to avoid being swept in all 26 home series during the 2025 season. Only a handful of teams in franchise history have gone an entire season at home without being broomed, making this stretch even more impressive.

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