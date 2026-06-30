Dane Myers Exits Series Opener vs. Brewers in Scary Moment After Unbelievable Catch

The Cincinnati Reds entered their series with the Milwaukee Brewers possibly facing their last chance to salvage the season. After winning a series on the road over the Pittsburgh Pirates this past weekend, the Reds have a chance to say, "We're not dead yet!" with a strong series against the Brewers.

Of course, everyone in this fan base has seen this film before. The Reds are coming in hot with a series against the Brewers, and everything only ends in pain. Well, it appears the start of this series is going to end in pain for one Reds player.

In the bottom of the fourth with a 1-0 lead, center fielder Dane Myers gave his body to make an unforgettable catch, but may have done some major damage to his shoulder in the process.

One To Remember

Scary moment as Reds center fielder Dane Myers makes one of the plays of the year and crashes into the wall in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/zZh9Gophtb — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 30, 2026

Shortly after the game-saving catch, Myers was greeted by the medical cart and exited the game. From every angle of that catch, Myers will be lucky to come away from this one injury free.

Still, a catch like that should fire up a team that needs to find confidence. Myers gave his all, and that's a clear sign to me that at least somebody on this team isn't ready to wave the white flag.

In Myers' place in center, Reds manager Terry Francona went with TJ Friedl, who was recently called back up to the team during the Pirates series.

As of the time this was being written, the Reds are holding on to a 3-0 lead, and maybe, just maybe, Myers has lit a fire under this squad.

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Dane Myers (17) hits the wall as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) 2-run home run sales over the wall in center field in the third inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret the Reds need to make a statement in this series. The Brewers have won 15 of the last 17 series against the Reds. Basically, that's like saying the good guys don't have a chance at all to get back home with a monster series win.

Coming into this series, the Reds had another stroke of good luck come their way with the Brewers' use of their bullpen this past weekend against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers used all three of their deadly bullpen weapons multiple times this past weekend, leaving one of their strongest assets a little gassed when the Reds came to town.

It's understandable that some may not find it believable that the Reds can save this season. However, those people can still be excited to see the fight in the players when it comes to the play made by Myers.