Reds Manager Terry Francona Provided Scary Update on Dane Myers After Monday's Loss to Brewers

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Dane Myers made a fantastic catch against the center field wall, giving up his body in the process. However, Myers was forced to leave the game.

The Reds acquired Myers from the Miami Marlins in the offseason and he's instantly become a fan favorite with how hard he plays, especially in the field.

After Monday's loss to the Brewers, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on Myers.

"He was X-rayed here," Francona said. "Came back negative. We sent him to the hospital because he was in so much pain and so uncomfortable. The kid was really hurting and it wasn’t going away. They want to check for a lot of things. You saw how violent it was and he was already in pain. He's already at the hospital so we will see what we can find out."

Francona praised his effort on the play.

"That was amazing. Hei s fearless going into the wall, probably like nobody I've ever seen. I can't believe he held on, but he paid a pretty big price for it."

You can watch Tito's postgame comments below:

Francona Discusses Leaving Chase Petty In

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) gestures after recording the last out in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After Nick Lodolo exited after five scoreless innings and with a 3-0 lead, Francona called on the youngster Chase Petty.

Petty has been fantastic out of the bullpen since being called back up from Triple-A Louisville, but he struggled on Monday.

In the sixth, the Brewers scored two runs off Petty on an RBI single and a wild pitch. Francona decided to bring Petty back out for the seventh despite Petty's struggles in the sixth.

The Brewers made him pay as Brice Turang hit his 12th home run of the season, tying the game at 3.

After the game, Francona spoke about the decision to keep Petty in for the second inning.

"We needed to get Petty through Vaughn," Francona said. "It wasn't working out as well as we obviously wanted it to. If we could get there, because they had pinch hit, I thought we had a chance. And then we opened it up for the righties for Antone, but it didn't work very well."

The Reds are now 0-4 against the Brewers this season and 4-18 against the National League Central Division.

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