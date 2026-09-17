Elly De La Cruz continues to give Cincinnati Reds fans a reason to watch. Reaching base in 23 straight games is impressive enough, but what he has done during that stretch puts him alongside one of the greatest players in baseball history.

According to OptaSTATS, De La Cruz has recorded 21 singles, 10 doubles, eight home runs, 23 runs scored, 10 walks and four stolen bases during his 23-game on-base streak.

The only other player in the modern era to reach all of those marks over any 23-game span? Lou Gehrig, who did it from June 9–30, 1930.

That’s the entire list.

More Than an On-Base Streak

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. The Dodgers won, 4-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s a difference between finding a way to reach base each night and producing the way De La Cruz has during this stretch.

The numbers shared by OptaSTATS account for 39 hits, including 18 extra-base hits. He has hit for power, taken his walks, stolen bases and scored a run per game on average. He’s doing just about everything you could ask from him offensively. He's also hit more home runs in September than anyone in Major League Baseball.

And the historical comparison makes it even more impressive. This isn’t a mark that only applies to shortstops or switch hitters. Gehrig is the only other player in the modern era to reach every one of those totals across any 23-game stretch.

Brady Singer to Start in Series Finale

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer is scheduled to make his 30th start of the season against the Dodgers, bringing a 6–14 record and 5.38 ERA into the matchup. According to the Reds’ game notes, he would become the first Cincinnati pitcher to make at least 30 starts in consecutive seasons since Luis Castillo in 2018 and 2019.

Singer needs a much better outing after allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and five walks over four innings against Milwaukee. It was his fourth straight start allowing at least 10 baserunners. He has had success against the Dodgers, though, posting a 1.89 ERA across three career starts. The Reds could certainly use that version of Singer.

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