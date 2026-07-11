Everything You Need to Know About Reds' First-Round Pick Justin Lebron

The Cincinnati Reds are once again looking at a season that is only going to end in sadness. After a historic April, the Reds have been one of the worst teams in the league as they limp into the MLB All-Star break.

So, if things are looking bleak this season, it's time for this fan base to turn all their attention to the future. On Saturday, the 2026 MLB Draft began.

The draft is a time to see which direction the franchise will go with their future, and with the 18th pick in the first round, the Reds selected Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron.

Going With The Best Available

Jun 7, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) hits a long fly to right in Game 2 of the Super Regional between Alabama and St. John's at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The selection of Lebron may feel like a head-scratcher to fans. The Reds do have the shortstop position filled for what should be the long term with superstar Elly De La Cruz.

But as the crew covering the draft on MLB Network pounded with their message, the Reds took the best player available.

The 21-year-old shortstop is coming off of a season that saw him have a .277 batting average, while finishing his college career with a batting average of .309.

Needing The Bat

May 30, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) celebrates his solo homer in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional winner’s bracket game between Alabama and USC Upstate in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Reds were going to select the best available position player, then the focus had to be on their offensive skillset.

The quickest way for Lebron to find his way to Cincinnati will be having the ability to contribute at the plate. The newest member of the franchise saw his on-base percentage drop this season, but he still finished his college career with an OBP of .411.

Where Will He Fit?

May 30, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) makes the play on a sharply hit ball in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional winner’s bracket game between Alabama and USC Upstate in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Reds are counting on Lebron to be an everyday player at the major league level, it's going to be somewhere other than shortstop.

De La Cruz is going to be the shortstop in Cincinnati for the next decade. Well, at least we hope. That means Lebron is going to have to find a fit somewhere else.

The easiest answer would be to have Lebron start some games at second base when he starts at the minor league level. Matt McLain is playing on borrowed time, and while Edwin Arroyo could find himself as the everyday second baseman for now, there could be a world where Arroyo plays third base.

Arroyo only started a handful of games at third in the minors; however, this is a decision that those who make the big bucks will have to make.

For now, welcome to a franchise that is starving for success, Mr. Lebron.