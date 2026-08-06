Four Homers, Timely Walks Lift Reds to Sweep of Athletics

The Reds were able to take advantage of the Athletics' pitching mistakes in more ways than one.

Cincinnati blasted four solo home runs and recorded a pair of RBI walks to beat the Athletics 6-5 on Thursday afternoon, completing their first sweep of the A's since 2010. With the win, the Reds improve to 56-58 and now sit less than five games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

Here are some key takeaways following the Reds' sweep-clinching victory over the Athletics:

Home Run Derby

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart hits a sacrifice fly against the Athletics in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making just his second start of the season, Athletics right-hander Mason Barnett was greeted rudely by Elly De La Cruz, who launched the second pitch he saw into the left-field seats for a leadoff home run, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The round-tripper was Elly's first leadoff homer since July 21 against the Seattle Mariners, as he continues to provide the Reds with some much-needed pop at the top of the order.

Speaking of pop at the top of the order, Sal Stewart followed up Elly's homer with a solo shot of his own in the fourth inning to cut the A's lead to 3-2.

With the homer, Stewart passed Joey Votto to take sole possession of second place on the Reds' all-time rookie home run list with 25, trailing only Frank Robinson's franchise rookie record of 38, set in 1956. It is yet another testament to just how remarkable Stewart's rookie season has been with the club.

The home run parade didn't stop there. Tyler Stephenson joined in on the fun with a solo homer in the same inning to tie the game at three apiece. JJ Bleday added another solo shot in the seventh inning, extending Cincinnati's lead to 6-3.

It marks the ninth time this season the Reds have hit three or more solo home runs in a game, which ties the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins for the most in MLB.

Walks Haunt the A's

After striking out Tyler Stephenson with the bases loaded in the fifth, the Athletics' Elvis Alvarado gifted the Reds with a pair of runs after walking two straight batters with two outs in the frame, giving Cincinnati a 5-3 edge.

The Reds and Athletics allowed seven walks combined in the contest, but the two RBI walks allowed by Alvarado ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Abbott Solid After Shaky Inning

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The Phillies led 3-0 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After allowing two straight singles and a walk to load the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning, Tyler Soderstrom hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield to plate two, giving the Athletics a one-run lead. Abbott ultimately allowed three runs in the inning, but quickly regained his footing, preventing the A's from adding on and giving the Reds a chance to rally.

That's about all you can ask from your starting pitcher after a rough inning, and Abbott delivered, going seven innings to earn his 10th quality start of the season.

Up Next

After a solid 7-3 homestand, the Reds head to D.C. to begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals Friday night. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

As always, the game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.