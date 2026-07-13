Grading the Cincinnati Reds' First Half of the 2026 Regular Season
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The Cincinnati Reds moved to 43-52 on the season after their 8-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Reds would also lose the series to the Cubs, giving them a 1-6 record against Chicago this season.
Just a season ago, the Reds somehow snuck into the MLB Postseason. If anyone was expecting that to happen this year, it looks like they will be out of luck.
As the team gears up for some much-needed time off, let's take a closer look at how the first half of the season went. If we're giving a pass or fail grade, it's safe to assume what grade the Reds will receive.
Grade: F
No one can argue that the first half of this season has been a failure for the Reds. After a historic start in April, the Reds have somehow found themselves 15.5 games back in the National League Central race and eight games back from the final National League Wild Card spot.
So, how did they get here? It won't take a deep dive to see what has gone wrong for the Reds so far this season.
No Relief
The first thing that comes to mind for most people is relief pitching. Cincinnati has been at the bottom of the league in many categories when it comes to its relief pitching. This is a team that lost closer Emilio Pagan back in May and basically tried everyone out in the role during his absence, and failed miserably.
One bright spot from the unit has been Tejay Antone. The Reds do not have another player on their roster who is tougher mentally than the guy who had Tommy John Surgery three times.
Injuries have plagued the starting rotation, and not having a trusted bullpen has once again derailed this team's hopes.
Where Are The Bats?
Outside of Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and JJ Bleday, this offense has hit snooze more times than they've been ready for the challenge this season.
As a team, the Reds rank 27th in batting average at .229 and 25th in runs scored with 391. Simply put, that's nowhere near where this team needs to be if they want to be competitive.
Who Takes The Blame?
This has been an all-systems failure for the Reds this season. However, the roster creators need to look in the mirror. Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall has been under a light of fire if you take a peek at social media.
If anyone is the most deserving of this failing grade for the first half of the season, it starts at the top.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93