Hunter Greene Drops Major Hint About His Return

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene has yet to throw a pitch this season due to surgery he had in Spring Training to remove loose bodies and bone spurs in his pitching elbow.

Greene has been progressing nicely and on Friday, he dropped a big hint of when he could return to the mound.

Hunter Greene posted a photo from a live batting practice session in Arizona to his Instagram story on Thursday with the caption, "Game in one week."

While Greene didn't provide any additional details, the post certainly feels like a hint that he's nearing the start of a rehab assignment as he works his way back from injury. Reds manager Terry Francona recently said the organization hopes Greene will be able to pitch in a couple of games before the All-Star break, making a rehab start in the near future a logical next step in his recovery process.

The Reds started the season 20-11, but now find themselves 32-36 and they've lost four consecutive series. Greene's return will be a huge boost, but will it be too late?

Emilio Pagan Expected to Get MRI on Saturday

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) high fives teammates after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Emilio Pagan has been on the injured list since the beginning of May with a hamstring injury.

According to Rotowire.com, Pagan is expected to have an MRI on his hamstring on Saturday.

"This is expected to be a check-in for Pagan to see how much healing has taken place," Rotowire wrote. "The Reds really need their closer back, as the bullpen lost another game Friday. Pending the results of the MRI, Pagan could begin a rehab assignment next week.

The bullpen has struggled mightily without Pagan, Pierce Johnson, and Graham Ashcraft. While Ashcraft is out for the foreseeable future, getting Pagan and Johnson back would go a long way in helping this depleted bullpen.

Reds Need to Bounce Back on Saturday

Injured Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) watches from the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder on Saturday, who is coming off an outing where he threw three scoreless innings against the Cardinals, but also walked five batters.

Cincinnati is just 2-8 since Elly De La Cruz was placed on the injured list. Even worse, they are 12-25 since the start of May. The team is fading back and if they want to work their way back from this rough patch, they'll need a quality start from Lowder.

Mike Soroka will start on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He's coming off a start where he gave up just one run over seven innings against the Washington Nationals.