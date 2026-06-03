Nick Krall's Latest Comments Won't Sit Well With Cincinnati Reds Fans

After starting the season out 20-11, the Reds are now just 31-29 on the season and in last place in the National League Central Division.

The Reds have dealt with a myriad of injuries lately, including the likes of Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, Emilio Pagan. Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft, and Brandon Williamson.

“We’re trying to keep our heads above water right now,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “We’ve had some pitching injuries. Obviously, it’s trying to get some of those guys back. But at the same time, you have a lot of good teams in this league.

While Krall makes a valid point, it's not an excuse fans will want to hear. This is why it's important to develop young talent. Luis Mey, Zach Maxwell, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, and Kyle Nicolas are all pitchers who have failed to take a big step forward yet this season. If small market teams like the Reds are going to have depth, they need to be better at developing talent within. All four of the pitchers mentioned above have struggled with their command.

“If we can keep our heads above water, we have a shot to hang in there," Krall continued. "You’re going to have to take some more time before we can figure out exactly who we are and what we can do.”

Trade Options for the Reds

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could the Reds trade for more pitching depth?

Krall said the Reds have checked in with a lot of clubs already about possible trades, but there hasn't been much traction yet. This isn't surprising. This early in the season, not many teams are ready to declare themselves as "sellers."

“Right now, you have only four teams in the National League with a losing record,” Krall said. “I think it’s going to be dependent on how everybody plays and what everybody’s looking to do. There’s a lot of teams in this.”

The Reds Need to Survive

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) reacts as he runs to first base, after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

If the Reds can survive with Elly De La Cruz on the shelf for a couple of weeks, they might have a shot. If not, it could get ugly.

“Losing Elly the other day, he’s obviously a massive part of our team, and it’s on us to fill that void and find ways to win ballgames without him," Spencer Steer said after Tuesday night's win.

The Reds will look to win the series over the Royals on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park before traveling to St. Louis for a three-game series over the weekend.