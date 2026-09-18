Joey Votto Makes Bold Claim About Elly De La Cruz and Great American Ball Park

Joey Votto has seen what Elly De La Cruz can do up close as a former teammate. Now, the former Cincinnati Reds first baseman believes De La Cruz has a case as the best shortstop in baseball.

During an appearance on MLB Now, Votto pointed to De La Cruz’s development at the plate, his baserunning and his willingness to play every day as reasons he belongs at the top of that conversation.

"He's had some nice years in the past, but this is him taking that major step forward," Votto said on MLB Now. "The plus 500 slug, he played 162 games last year with a bum leg. That representation of leadership for a team that really needed him every single day. He plays shortstop. He gets better. He's got a lot of great baserunning skills and natural ability. And now to see him dominate from both sides of the plate, I really think this is him taking the step towards best shortstop in baseball. You're going to say he's not. I would argue he is."

That is big praise from someone who knows what it takes to be one of the best players in baseball. Votto shared a clubhouse with De La Cruz during his rookie season in 2023 and has watched him develop since then.

Does De La Cruz Not Get Enough Credit Due to Playing at GABP?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What stands out is that Votto’s argument goes beyond the numbers. He pointed to De La Cruz showing up every day for a team that needed him, even while dealing with a leg issue. For Votto, that matters when evaluating the player De La Cruz has become.

Votto also made a very intriguing argument about playing at Great American Ball Park. While the ballpark has a reputation for helping hitters, he believes it limits some of what makes De La Cruz special.

"I would argue that Great American Ball Park suppresses his style. I also think it negatively affects his ability to max out in the OPS+, wRC+, and then inevitably in a WAR," Votto continued. "How many triples have we seen from the best runner in baseball? Limited. How many groundballs on the other side of a shortstop and second baseman turn into a double? Almost none. That is part of the reason why I think Great American Ball Park is not his friend."

It is an interesting way to look at a ballpark, usually discussed for how easy it is to hit home runs. Votto’s point is that De La Cruz’s speed could create more opportunities for extra bases in a bigger outfield. In his view, the smaller dimensions take away some of that advantage.

Whether that makes De La Cruz the best shortstop in baseball is up for debate. But Votto clearly believes he is already there.