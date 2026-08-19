Joey Votto Reveals Surprising Hitting Philosophy Reds Fans May Not Expect

Joey Votto has always been one of the most fascinating hitters to listen to when talking about hitting. The former Reds star spent 17 seasons in the big leagues and developed into one of the best hitters of his generation, so anytime he breaks down the art of hitting, it's worth a listen.

Votto recently reacted to an old video of Ted Williams explaining his approach at the plate.

Williams explained the importance of having enough length in a hitter's swing to generate power and bat speed.

"In order to be quick and strong, you have to have a certain length of stroke. I can get you here or I can get you a little further out," Williams said. "But the more stroke you have, the more stroke you have. The more chance you have to build up power and speed in this bat."

Votto agreed with that philosophy, explaining why pulling the ball in the air makes sense for today’s hitters.

"But now that guys are bigger, now that guys are stronger, now that guys are more comfortable striking out, hitting a fly ball is absolutely the right move because it turns into a ball off the fence or over the wall," Votto told ESPN.com's Jeff Passan. "It turns into immediate points that the team needs."

Why This is Surprising to Hear

Aug 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) hits a two-run homerun against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What makes Votto’s comments especially interesting is how he approached hitting during his own career. Votto was known for using the entire field and was never afraid to drive the ball the other way, making his strong support for pulling the ball in the air somewhat surprising.

From 2015 to 2019, Votto ranked near the bottom of the league in Pull Air%. That changed late in his career. From 2020 to 2023, Votto became one of the league’s best at pulling the ball in the air, including a 22.8% Pull Air% in 2021. That season, Votto posted a .938 OPS and hit a career-high 36 home runs.

Votto’s willingness to make that kind of adjustment late in his career is part of what makes his perspective on hitting so interesting. He didn’t just study the game throughout his career. He was willing to change his own approach when he believed there was a better way to produce.

His transition into the media has been a welcome one. His work with NBC and increased presence around the game have given baseball fans more opportunities to hear him break down hitting from his unique perspective. For Reds fans, it’s been especially fun to see.

You can read more of Votto's takes on hitting here.

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