Reds Announce Plethora of Roster Moves Including One Big Surprise

The Cincinnati Reds announced numerous roster moves on Tuesday. They activated veteran closer Emilio Pagan from the injured list. In a corresponding roster move, the optioned right-hander Zach McCambley to Triple-A Louisville.

They also placed outfielder Dane Myers on the injured list with a left shoulder contusion and, in a surprising move, called up Ivan Johnson and added him to the 40-man roster.

Pagan is Back

Pagan has been out since the beginning of May with a hamstring injury that he sustained in a game against the Chicago Cubs.

Before returning, Pagan appeared in two rehab games with the Louisville Bats and tossed two scoreless innings. He needed just 15 pitches total to get through his two rehab appearances.

Dane Myers to Injured List

Myers heading to the injured list is no surprise after he made a spectacular catch while crashing into the outfield wall in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona said that X-rays came back clean, but he was taken to the hospital out of precaution because of how much pain he was in. We have not heard an additional update yet from the Reds, but will most likely get an update when Francona speaks with reporters ahead of Tuesday's game.

Ivan Johnson Gets the Call

With Hector Rodriguez and Michael Toglia playing well in Louisville, it's a bit surprising to see Johnson get the call. TJ Friedl will most likely get most of the reps in center field, so Johnson was probably a reasonable choice to be a bench bat.

It's likely the Reds did not want to call up Rodriguez unless he was going to be able to play everyday.

Johnson has played all over the diamond for the Bats. He's played 26 games at second base, 16 games in left field, three games in center field, and one game at third base.

In 55 games this season, Johnson is slashing .290/.388/.489 with 17 extra-base hits.

Who Will Be Backup Center Fielder?

With Blake Dunn and Dane Myers both on the injured list, the Reds currently don't have a true backup center fielder on the roster. Noelvi Marte has played some center field in the minors. JJ Bleday played center field with the Athletics, but Francona has mentioned he would prefer to keep them in the corner outfield spots.

Matt McLain recently started taking reps in center field. It will be interesting to see who will back up Friedl in center field and how often they'll be needed.