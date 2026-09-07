Unexpected Social Media Video Helped Shape Sal Stewart’s Mindset With Reds

When Sal Stewart came up and immediately produced at the end of last season, the Cincinnati Reds knew they might have a special player.

His production at the plate has understandably received most of the attention, but Stewart's latest comments offer a look into the mentality that has fueled his breakout season and helps keep him motivated throughout the year.

And part of that mindset came from an unexpected place: an Auburn football video.

“I saw this football video from the Auburn football coach — I love motivational videos and stuff like that,” Stewart told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “(The Auburn coach) said, ‘There’s a family out there that bought a ticket and drove six hours to come watch you. You owe it to them to give your best effort.’ I play like that. I try to give my best effort for the team and for everyone who’s coming to the game.”

It's a fantastic mindset to have and it's a great example of why the 22-year-old first baseman is so special.

Stewart Isn't Slumping Late in Season

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) talks with umpire Ron Kulpa (46) during the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most rookies start to see a big dip in performance down the stretch, that has not been the case with Stewart. In fact, he was named the National League Rookie of the Year in August, becoming the first Red ever to win that award multiple times.

In the second half, Stewart is slashing .290/.338/.500 with 15 extra-base hits and four stolen bases.

He was asked about what has helped him sustain success over the long season.

“The people in my corner have tried to prepare me the best they can,” Stewart said. “It’s really hard to prepare for something like this. I’m really happy that I’ve played in every game, knock on wood. It’s something I take pride in. It’s something I want my teammates to know. They know that I’m out here for them. Sick, tired, feeling hurt, I want to be here every day. If I can suit up, I’m going to suit up. I owe it to my teammates, and I owe it to everyone around me. We’re all going through this together.”

Stewart ranks among the National League’s top rookies in nearly every major offensive category. He leads NL rookies with 31 home runs, 106 RBI, 146 hits, 56 extra-base hits and 264 total bases. He ranks second with 25 doubles, third with an .822 OPS and 58 walks, fourth with a .268 batting average and sixth with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Reds have a young core of Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, and Chase Burns that they should do everything in their power to build around. One thing is for certain. Stewart wants to win.

“I just try to go out there and win and compete."