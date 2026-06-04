MLB Insider Drops Major Hint About Reds' Trade Deadline Plans

The Cincinnati Reds are 31-30 and coming off of a series loss to the woeful Kansas City Royals at home. After starting the season 20-11, it's been a fall from grace for the Reds.

ESPN.com's Jeff Passan gave his early trade deadline predictions and said that Cincinnati's objective should be to stop living at .500 and play like a playoff team.

He said if the Reds were to trade someone, it could be left-handed reliever Brock Burke and if the Reds were to add someone, it could be outfielder Taylor Ward, who the Reds have been rumored to for years now.

"Things aren't great in Cincinnati," Passan wrote. "Elly De La Cruz is on the injured list, where he joined aceHunter Greene. Greene's replacement at the top of the rotation, the magnificentChase Burns, could be subject to an innings limit. Outside of JJ Bleday, the Reds' outfield has been underwhelming. So while the tea leaves suggest they might be more on the side of offloading -- in addition to the left-handed Burke, first basemanNathaniel Lowe, slugger Eugenio Suarez and free-agent-to-be Caleb Ferguson could draw interest -- if Cincinnati leapfrogs back into playoff contention, Ward bringing his high on-base percentage to the top of the Reds' lineup would give De La Cruz, Bleday and Sal Stewart plenty of RBI opportunities."

Passan hit the nail on the head. Things are certainly not great in Cincinnati and the team's bullpen needs help in the worst way. They will get some help this weekend when Rhett Lowder returns to start on Sunday, which will allow Chris Paddack to move to the bullpen.

Reds President of Baseballl Operations Nick Krall Speaks

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images

The Reds have dealt with tons of injuries this season, especially to their pitching staff.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall recently spoke about the struggles the Reds are dealing with.

“We’re trying to keep our heads above water right now,” Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “We’ve had some pitching injuries. Obviously, it’s trying to get some of those guys back. But at the same time, you have a lot of good teams in this league.

While the Reds could use some bullpen help, it doesn't feel like that will come from outside the organization anytime soon.

"Right now, there is very little relief help available," ESPN.com's Buster Olney posted on X. "Clubs looking for bullpen additions say even the worst teams won't talk bullpen swaps... yet."

The deadline is still a month and a half away and a lot could happen between now and then. But it'll be a while before Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene return. Until then, the Reds need to tread water or it could get ugly in a hurry.