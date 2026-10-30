The offseason is officially underway and just a couple of days after the World Series ended, rumors are already starting to run rampant.

On Thursday, MLB Insider Jim Bowden went on the D-Mac and Reiter show and said he thinks the Reds will seriously consider trading Elly De La Cruz this offseason.

"Absolutely, I do," Bowden said when asked if the Reds would seriously consider it.

"Does it make sense? Sure. For the Reds, what makes sense, like the Nationals with Wood and Abrams, they should be trying to sign these guys. But if you can't, don't let them get to free agency or a year from free agency. Trade them now while you can get a huge package and can get a competitive team. This kind of trade makes sense for the Reds and the Dodgers. The Dodgers need to be thinking about their next superstar player."

De La Cruz is coming off the best season of his career where he slashed .283/.365/.515 with 65 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases.

Why it Would Make Sense

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds still appear to be a long way from contending. If they don’t believe they can sign De La Cruz to an extension or build a competitive team in 2027, there’s an argument for trading him now while his value may be at its highest.

If they were to seriously consider trading him, they should ask for a similar type of package that the Nationals got when they trade Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. That is the type of deal that can make a serious difference for the organization. The Reds not only have a big league roster that isn't good enough, but Baseball America ranked their farm system 28th in the majors. Simply put, they need more talent.

Why it Seems Unlikely

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know how much this ownership group cares about its image, ticket sales, and merchandise revenue. Part of the appeal of pursuing Kyle Schwarber last offseason was his local ties and the ticket sales he could generate.

De La Cruz doesn’t have those same ties, but he is a must-watch superstar who gives fans a reason to come to the ballpark. Even if ownership believes trading him is the right move for the franchise’s future, I have a hard time seeing this group willingly taking on the backlash of dealing him with three years of team control remaining.

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