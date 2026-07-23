MLB Insider Names New York Yankees as Fit for Reds Trade Chip

It feels more and more likely that the Reds will move on from catcher Tyler Stephenson. While he's having a fantastic season, the Reds are seven games under .500 and likely to sell. Stephenson is in the last year of his contract and it wouldn't make much sense for the Reds to lose him for nothing.

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon think the Yankees could be a realistic option to land Stephenson.

"The Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson, one catcher who is available, might become an alternative for the Yankees and other teams are pursuing the Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers," Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote.

The Yankees desperately need a catcher who can provide some offense. If the Rockies are set on not trading Hunter Goodman, it would make sense for the Yankees to go after Stephenson.

The 29-year-old is slashing .244/.320/.393 on the season, but has been red hot over the last month or so. Since May 26, he's slashing .313/.363/.487 with 12 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

“We’ve had conversations,” Stephenson told The Enquirer. “But we’ve got no control over it.

“Definitely going into this year, I knew what was expected and what this day might bring with it, being my last year (before free agency).”

Stephenson and Brady Singer are probably the two biggest trade chips that they're realistically looking at moving. With that being said, they need to do everything in their power to get a good return back.

Eugenio Suarez Moving on Up

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugenio Suarez continues to rise up the Reds' record books!

Suarez hit the 202nd home run of his Reds career on Tuesday night, moving into sole possession of 11th place on Cincinnati's all-time home run list. He is one home run behind Eric Davis, who hit 203 home runs.

Johnny Bench is first on the list with 389 homers and Joeu Votto is second with 356.

Suarez's five home runs over his last 11 games are tied for the most in Major League Baseball, trailing only Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Esmerlyn Valdez, who has seven.

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