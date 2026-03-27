Joey Votto Shares Meaning Behind Unique Gift to Reds

Earlier this week, a brand-new clock was installed outside of Great American Ball Park that was gifted to the Reds by former first baseman Joey Votto.

Votto played his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds and he wanted to give back to the community and the fans who did so much for him during his time with the organization.

"Well, I've been to a few different places in my travels that were memorable," Votto said on the Reds Hot Stove. "And quite a few of them had clocks or some sort of memento. And then, whether it's a major golf course, I think Wimbledon may have one, there are these sort of clocks all over the world. Combine that with the fact that it's a Cincinnati-based company. I was in the final year of my Reds time in 2023 and I thought, you know, there is a pretty good chance that I am not going to be back next year. Whether I am or whether I am not, I don't want to miss the opportunity to say thank you to the fans."

Votto said he the inspiration from traveling to different places and seeing clock outside of famous places.

"You know, I spent 17 seasons with the team. I spent the majority of my adult life as a Cincinnati Red. I thought I would really like to give something back to the city. I know that the city when never ask for something like this, but I just always felt thankful to play in a city that was so welcoming to me and that made me feel like home the entire team. I thought, lets do something that makes Reds' fans at Great American Ball Park just a little bit different...I just always seeemed to cross paths with these clocks. The oldest team in I believe the country's oldest sport should have something that feels kind of nostalgia and the clock made sense to me."

In his 17-year career, Votto slahed. .294/.409/.511 with 356 home runs. He was a National League All-Star six different times and in 2010, he took home the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Votto is a fan-favorite in Cincinnati and this gesture is just another reason as to why.

You can listen to the full interview with Votto here.

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