National Personality Takes Bold Shot at Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds went 83-79 during the 2025 season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They haven't won a postseason series since 1995.

Earlier this week, Bill Simmons was ranking the most irrelevant franchises in sports and he called the Reds the most irrelevant team in Major League Baseball.

"In baseball, it's probably the Reds that are the closest," Simmons said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "But they even won in 1990, I don't know."

He called the Columbus Blue Jackets the most irrelevant franchise in sports.

The Reds are 11017-10845 in their 144 seasons as an organization. They have 17 playoff appearances and have won the World Series five times.

The last time the Reds won the National League Central Division was in 2012. They fell to the Giants three games to two in the National League Divisional Series.

Sparky Anderson is Cincinnati's winningest manager, with a record of 863-586.

You can listen to the full episode here.

