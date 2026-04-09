Offense Continues to Struggle As Reds Fall to Marlins

The Reds fell 8-1 to the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon to split the series. However, they did secure a 5-2 road trip, which I think just about every fan would have signed up for before the trip started.

Here are the takeaways of Thursday's loss:

Offense Continues to Struggle

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In April of last season, Marlins pitcher Max Meyer struck out 14 Reds batters over six scoreless innings. It was looking like the Reds might get to Meyer early on Thursday when they loaded the bases in the first inning. However, Nathaniel Lowe grounded out to second base.

In the fourth, Lowe started out the inning with a walk and Steer followed with a single. However, the Reds once again failed to find the big hit in the inning. Dane Myers lined out, PJ Higgins grounded into a force out, and TJ Friedl struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

Sal Stewart hit his fourth home run of the season in the fifth to get the Reds on the board.

In the sixth, Spencer Steer hit a one-out double and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but the Reds once again failed to get him in. Myers popped out and Higgins struck out to end the inning.

In the ninth inning, Myers singled and Will Benson walked to start the inning. Friedl struck out, Matt McLain grounded out, and Elly De La Cruz struck out to end the game.

The Reds were 0-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 guys on base.

Rhett Lowder Wasn't His Sharpest, Defense Didn't Do Him Any Favors

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Lowder certainly didn't have his best stuff on Thursday afternoon, the defense didn't do him any favors. In the first inning, with a man on third and only one out, Agustín Ramírez hit a ground ball to Eugenio Suarez, who tried to make a charging play, but bobbled the ball and everyone was safe.

In the fourth inning with two runners on, Owen Caissie doubled, but it was a ball that should have been caught. According to MLB's research tool, the ball had a 65% catch probability, but Friedl seemed to be pull up short of the wall. That gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead.

Lowder gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two batters. Lowder's ERA is now 3.31 on the season.

The Marlins added a run off of Jose Franco in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to make it an 8-1 game.

Up Next

The Reds will host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series, starting on Friday at 6:45 ET ar Great American Ball Park. Chase Burns will take the mound for the Reds.