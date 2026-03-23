Reds Pitcher Delivers Strong Message Ahead of Opening Day

It was a rough week for the Reds' pitching staff. Last Wednesday, Brady Singer left his start against the Colorado Rockies with a blister after 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

And then on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, left-hander Nick Lodolo left before recording an out with a blister of his own. Lodolo has had blister issues in the past.

Singer was the only Cincinnati pitcher to make every start last season. The veteran is known for taking the ball every fifth day and that is exactly what he did in 2025, making 32 starts with an ERA of 4.03.

The 29-year-old is set to start on Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers despite leaving last Wednesday's game with a blister. When speaking to the media, he sent a strong message.

"No matter how I feel, I'm still gonna go out there," Singer told Charlie Clifford on WLWT Cincinnati. I don't care how I feel. They pay me to go pitch, so I'm gonna go pitch no matter how I feel or what's going on. Just go do it."

You love to have players like Singer on your team. Elly De La Cruz plays with a similar mindset. He wants to be in the lineup every single day. In 2026, De La Cruz played in all 162 games, despite playing most of the second half of the season with a quad injury.

However, sometimes you need to save players from themselves. The worst thing Singer could do is to go out there and make it worse, especially with the season set to start on Thursday. If Singer comes out of Monday night feeling good, the results shouldn’t matter. The priority is being healthy and ready for the season, and if he checks that box, Reds fans should feel encouraged.

Matt McLain Not in Lineup

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most of the regulars are in the lineup for Monday night's matchup against the Brewers, but Matt McLain was noticeably absent.

The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer provided an update on McLain.

"McLain's not playing tonight in Milwaukee because he caught a bug that's been going around the Reds' clubhouse," he wrote. "Doing pregame work and expected to play in tomorrow's final exhibition before the season opens Thursday."

McLain's Huge Spring

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s hard to overstate just how dominant Matt McLain was this spring:

Matt McLain’s 7 home runs surpassed Adam Duvall (2017), Chris Heisey (2014), Brandon Phillips (2007), Adam Dunn (2006), and Edwin Encarnación (2006) for the most by a Red in a single spring season since 2006

His Major League-leading 27 hits are the second-most by a Red in a spring season since 2006, trailing only Josh Hamilton (29 in 2007)

His 52 total bases are also the second-most by a Red in a spring since 2006, behind only Edwin Encarnación (54 in 2006), and are the most by any MLB player in a single spring since 2017 (Greg Bird 56, Jesús Aguilar 53)

McLain homered in three straight games from Feb. 28 to March 5, becoming just the fifth Red since 2006 to do so, joining Spencer Steer (2024), Nick Martini (2024), Tyler Stephenson (2024), and Joey Votto (2011)

He recorded a hit in 15 of his 17 games this spring, including an MLB-best nine multi-hit performances

Simply put, McLain looks ready.