Reds' Top Prospect Caps Off Arizona Fall League With Award-Winning Performance
In this story:
The Arizona Fall League concluded on Friday, November 14, with the Surprise Saguaros defeating the Peoria Javelinas 9-4 in the championship finale. Reds' catching prospect and the organization's number two prospect ended the season on fire.
Alfredo Duno was named Hitter of the Week for the Arizona Fall League for the league's final week. The 19-year-old was the fourth-youngest player in the league and got hot at the right time to help carry the Javelinas into the championship game. In the semi-final game on Thursday, Duno hit three home runs, with two being over 450 feet.
The Florida State League MVP slashed .308/.357/.1.231 in the Fall League playoffs, while leading in home runs with four, RBIs with nine, and total bases with 16. He also threw out two runners on the base paths. An all-around outing in the playoffs for the Reds' prospect.
Duno is projected to begin 2026 in High-A with the Dayton Dragons. The catcher led the Florida State League in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and home runs.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan