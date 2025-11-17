Reds' Top Prospect Caps Off Arizona Fall League With Award-Winning Performance

The Arizona Fall League concluded on Friday, November 14, with the Surprise Saguaros defeating the Peoria Javelinas 9-4 in the championship finale. Reds' catching prospect and the organization's number two prospect ended the season on fire.

Alfredo Duno was named Hitter of the Week for the Arizona Fall League for the league's final week. The 19-year-old was the fourth-youngest player in the league and got hot at the right time to help carry the Javelinas into the championship game. In the semi-final game on Thursday, Duno hit three home runs, with two being over 450 feet.

The Florida State League MVP slashed .308/.357/.1.231 in the Fall League playoffs, while leading in home runs with four, RBIs with nine, and total bases with 16. He also threw out two runners on the base paths. An all-around outing in the playoffs for the Reds' prospect.

Duno is projected to begin 2026 in High-A with the Dayton Dragons. The catcher led the Florida State League in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and home runs.

19-year-old Alfredo Duno wins Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week!



The @Reds catcher belted 112.5 mph, 445-foot moonshot in the Division Series before hammering three homers in the semifinals: https://t.co/oD2UWI1H9N pic.twitter.com/NNalS8hENY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 17, 2025

