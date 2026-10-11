One Lower-Cost Free Agent Who Fits the Cincinnati Reds Perfectly at Catcher

The Cincinnati Reds have a big decision to make about Tyler Stephenson this offseason, and Nick Krall’s latest comments suggest bringing him back is not encouraging. So, the Reds should look at this low-cost free agent to help their depth at catcher in 2027.

The Stephenson Comments

Krall was asked about bringing back Stephenson.

"I think we need to take a step back and figure out what it’s going to take," Krall said. It appears the Reds are not fully committed to bringing back one of their more productive bats next season.

If that is the case, the Reds will have to look elsewhere at catcher in 2027 because the depth chart at catcher right now is not ideal.

The Reds Catching Situation

If the Reds let Stephenson walk, that would leave the depth chart at the major-league level pretty thin at catcher, with Jose Trevino and Will Banfield. Catcher P.J. Higgins elected free agency, and hopefully, after a successful winter ball season in Caracas, Alfredo Duno will start the season at Triple-A after spring training 2027. So, the Reds should find a temporary low-cost solution at catcher.

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Possible Solution

One possibly low-cost solution at catcher in 2027 could be free agent Jonah Heim. The 32-year-old veteran has been rumored in the past to join the Reds, and after having a below-average season in 2026, he should be a very affordable option.

Heim played in 105 games in 2026 with the Braves and the Athletics. He hit .201 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs and had a -1.0 WAR season. Heim's best season was in 2023, when he was named an All-Star, won a Gold Glove, and won the World Series with the Texas Rangers. He also hit 18 home runs, drove in 95 RBIs, and was a 3.1 WAR player.

If Heim can be half the player he was in 2023, this would be a free-agent steal for the Reds. Heim's defense and leadership would be appreciated as well. Top Prospect Alfredo Duno appears to be at least one more season away from making it to the big leagues, and Heim could be that stopgap measure for the Reds.

While it would be ideal to bring back Tyler Stephenson on an affordable deal, that doesn't seem to be happening. So bringing in a low-cost free agent like Jonah Heim could help with catcher depth for the 2027 season.

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