One Offseason Mistake the Cincinnati Reds Cannot Afford to Repeat

The 2026 MLB regular season is over. The Cincinnati Reds once again failed to qualify for the postseason for the 13th time in the last 20 years, and they haven't won a playoff series since 1995. Normally, if a franchise has been this bad, big, major changes are in store. Yet, the Reds are not that kind of franchise. So, since major changes are not happening in the front office or coaching staff for 2027, they cannot afford to repeat mistakes of the past.

The 2025 Reds' Offseason

After winning 83 games and qualifying for the Wild Card round in the 2025 MLB Playoffs, the Reds had certain areas of the club they wanted to upgrade. For a long while, it appeared that the Reds were in the running to land free agent and Middletown native Kyle Schwarber. While this move would have really upgraded the Reds' offense for 2026, we all knew deep down inside it was a far-fetched dream. Nick Krall and company had other targets in mind.

In the 2025 off-season, the Reds prioritized rebuilding their bullpen. Nick Krall and company spoke often to the media about this desire to retool that part of the club and said it was a top priority (even more than signing Schwarber). They were true to their word, re-signing Emilio Pagan, trading for Brock Burke, signing Pierce Johnson, and trading for Kyle Nicolas. As much as Pagan and Burke worked well for the Reds, and while Johnson was fine, the Kyle Nicolas trade did not work at all.

The 2026 Reds' Offseason

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So, going into this off-season, the Reds will have to avoid making the mistake of trading away top-30 prospects for high-risk relievers with control issues. Back in March 2026, the Reds were looking to add bullpen depth, so they traded their #19 prospect Tyler Callihan to the Pirates for Nicolas. What was even more puzzling is that Nicolas could not report to spring training with the Reds because he was pitching for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Nicolas would eventually report, but since he did not get a full spring training with the Reds, he started the 2026 season in Triple-A Louisville.

Nicolas would be recalled by the Reds on April 10th, and it did not go well. In 7.2 innings, Nicolas had an 8.59 ERA, walking 13 players and only striking out seven. The Reds would option him back down to Triple-A on April 25th and then eventually designate him for assignment on May 30th. Brutal.

After struggling at the major league level in 2026 and receiving poor grades for their farm system, the Reds cannot afford to trade away top prospects for relievers who come with more risk than certainty.