One Player Is Already Separating Himself in the Reds’ 2026 Draft Class

The Cincinnati Reds took a different approach to the 2026 MLB Amateur Draft. The Reds took college players for their first five picks. The Cincinnati Reds' farm system was in dire need of new blood. And the organization looks like it had the right approach, as a lot of their draftees performed well in 2026.

The Reds added a lot of talent in this draft, and MLB Pipeline named Reds prospect Justin Lebron the best-performing prospect from the 2026 MLB Draft.

Justin Lebron Shines

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin LeBron (1) tags out Oklahoma Sooners left fielder Brendan Brock (10) during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thus, the Reds drafted Justin Lebron out of Alabama with their 18th overall pick. At one time, Lebron was possibly going to challenge UCLA's Roch Cholowsky as a prospect for the first overall pick in 2026. But due to some struggles during the 2026 season, Lebron fell to the Reds and they were glad to pick him, knowing the skill set he has. Lebron's ceiling is something this organization is in desperate need of.

Lebron showed off his talent in his limited time in 2026. In 23 games, Lebron hit .292 with 8 home runs, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of .940. His impact on the Dayton Dragons was felt as he led them to the 2026 Midwest League Championship Series. In the small sample size, it impressed the folks at MLB Pipeline.

"Perhaps the toolsiest, and most enigmatic hitter in the Draft class, Lebron’s uneven junior season at Alabama, where he hit just .229 in SEC play, led to him lasting to the Reds’ pick at No. 18 overall," MLB Pipeline wrote. "The Reds sent him out to High-A Dayton for his debut, and all of his tools were on display over 23 games as he posted a .940 OPS with eight homers and six steals before helping the Dragons reach the Midwest League Championship Series."

Based on the MLB Pipeline assessment, it appears the Reds made the right selection at #18 in the first round. Lebron's ceiling is very high, especially if he can continue to build on what he started in the 2026 season. Some have even said that Lebron could be the Reds' successor at shortstop after Elly De La Cruz leaves the organization. Time will tell.

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