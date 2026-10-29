Early 2027 Power Rankings Offer a Grim Outlook for the Reds

The 2026 season is officially over, and the Cincinnati Reds are watching a division rival celebrate a World Series championship. While the Milwaukee Brewers are taking home the trophy, the Reds enter an offseason filled with important decisions and plenty of ground to make up.

The Athletic’s way-too-early power rankings offered another reminder of that gap Thursday morning, placing Cincinnati 28th. Only two teams sit below the Reds as they look toward 2027.

"The outlook in Cincinnati grew far bleaker late this summer when ace Hunter Greene underwent Tommy John surgery," The Athletic wrote. "He’ll miss the 2027 season. The Reds still have arms, though they’ll need to acquire at least a few more regardless of the outcomes of two pending decisions: Emilio Pagán’s player option and Pierce Johnson’s mutual option. The Reds might cut ties with 35-year-old third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who has a reasonable $13 million 2027 mutual option yet had a middling .704 OPS and tragic defensive numbers this season. "

"The Reds brought back Suarez last winter hoping he’d power them to the postseason; instead, Elly De La Cruz and rookie Sal Stewart received little backup from the rest of the lineup."

The Reds Need to Find a Way to Be Competitive

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall listens as new manager Terry Francona answers questions from the media during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reds fans are running out of patience. If you look at the roster, the smart thing to do might be to start fresh and rebuild. However, most Reds fans aren't going to be willing to sit through another rebuild and manager Terry Francona did not come out of retirement to go through a rebuild. He is here to win and his contract is up after the 2027 season.

Most offseasons, teams have a couple of needs. However, this offseason, the Reds have a list of needs that feels never-ending.

With Hunter Greene out for the season in 2027 and Brady Singer set to be a free agent, the Reds need to add to their rotation. Brock Burke is set to be a free agent, which means the Reds are not only losing one of their best relievers but also a lefty out of the bullpen.

Their outfield was terrible offensively in 2026. They need more offensive firepower from the outfield.

Are they going to hand the second base job to Matt McLain in 2027 after struggling for two straight years? Is Ke'Bryan Hayes going to be the starting third baseman in 2027?

With the World Series over, the Reds now turn their attention to improving a roster that needs help. It won’t be easy, but they need to find a way to put a competitive team on the field in 2027. Fans have heard the same promises season after season. It’s time to give them results.

You can see The Athletic's full power rankings here.