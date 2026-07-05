Picking the Reds' Prospects of the Month, Including Two Under-the-Radar Prospects Who Stood Out in June

The Cincinnati Reds had a few strong performances for the month of June in the minor leagues. Here are my Reds' Prospects of the Month for June 2026.

Eider Gutierrez - Outfield: DSL Reds

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Reds on field hat is seen on the dugout steps during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gutierrez was signed in January 2026 as part of the opening of the international signing period. The 17-year-old has reached base in all but two games this season and has eight multi-hit games. He was moved to the DSL Reds from the Rojos on June 24 and has seen seen an uptick in production. For June, he slashed .426/.532/.672 with four home runs, three doubles, 18 RBI, 11 walks, nine strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases. He will definitely be a player to keep an eye on once he gets stateside.

Hector Rodriguez - Outfield: Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Héctor Rodríguez (43) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' fifth-ranked prospect had a great month, slashing .279/.386/.628 with eight home runs, four doubles, a triple, and 23 RBI. He hit for the cycle earlier in the month and has been playing well enough for a promotion to Cincinnati. Rodriguez has shown improved plate discipline this year. While his strikeout rate as a whole has increased, his walk rate has increased by three percent. He's swinging 11 percent less overall and is chasing 13 percent less. He's swinging at pitches that he likes more often, and the power production is seeing a gain due to that. He likely sees playing time with the big league club before the season's end.

Kyle McCoy - Left-Handed Pitcher: High-A Dayton

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy was drafted in the eighth round in 2025 MLB draft out of Maryland. He did not play last season and debuted with Low-A Daytona to begin the season. For June, he posted a 1.88 ERA with a .198 batting average against him. He's really good at stranding runners on base, leaving 78 percent on base since playing with Dayton. He has a 54 percent groundball rate and 10 batters per nine innings. The 22-year-old is rising through the organization fairly quickly, and I will not be surprised if he reaches Double-A near the end of this season.

Tyson Lewis - Shortstop/3B: High-A Dayton

Daytona Tortugas' Tyson Lewis (1) hits the ball during the game against the St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Sept.10, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lewis was promoted from Low-A to High-A earlier this week and played well in June after a slow start to the season. After returning from the injured list on June 17, he slashed .302/.388/.512 for the month and had seven extra-base hits. He hit his first High-A home run on Friday, and if he can limit his chase rate, he can be a very special talent. He's graded as a 55 power bat with 55-grade arm strength and 60-grade speed. In his first game with the organization in 2025, he set the record for the fastest recorded exit velocity at 119.1 miles per hour on a double, his second professional hit.

Carter Graham - First Base: Double-A Chattanooga

Reds prospect Carter Graham played part of the 2025 season for the Daytona Tortugas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham has been on an absolute heater over the last two months. For June, he slashed .356/.491/.839 with 12 home runs, six doubles, 28 RBI, and has walked nearly as much as he's struck out. Over his last two months, he hit more home runs than he did in the first three seasons with the organization dating back to 2023. The Reds drafted Graham out of Stanford with their eighth-round pick in 2023. The 24-year-old is making a name for himself this season and is a player to keep an eye on as he gets closer to Triple-A. He was promoted earlier this week in a massive transaction that saw five players promoted from High-A Dayton, which saw Reds' number-one prospect Alfredo Duno called up as well.

Prospects of the Month

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Fans wait to enter the ballpark before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below is my full roster for the prospects of the month.

Kyle McCoy - Pitcher: Dayton (1.88 ERA, 28 strikeouts, .198, 1.08 WHIP)

Carter Graham - First Base:Chattanooga (.356/.491/.839)

Eider Gutierrez - Outfield: DSL (.426/.532/.672)

Tyson Lewis - Shortstop: Dayton (.302/.388/.512)

Angel Nunez Jr - Outfield: DSL (.306/.423/.514)

Carlos Jorge - Outfield: Chattanooga (.323/.370/.414)

Peyton Stovall - Second Base: Dayton (.318/.434/.606)

Ichiro Cano - Third Base: Daytona (.260/.352/.416)

Ryan McCrystal - Catcher: Dayton/Chattanooga (.269/.338/.388)

Mason Neville - DH/First Base: Dayton/ACL (.353/.477/.794)