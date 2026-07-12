Reds Announce Unsurprising Roster Move After Nick Lodolo's Injury on Saturday Night
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The Cincinnati Reds have already had a roller coaster of a weekend. On Friday night, the team looked like the one everyone expected them to be this season.
In the series-opening win over the Chicago Cubs, Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz led the way. Now, for Saturday's matchup, fans were reminded about how painful the 2026 season has been.
In the top of the sixth inning, Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo gave up a home run to Carson Kelly, and soon after, shifted all his focus to his index finger on his throwing hand. Well, you know the rest of the story by now. However, if you don't, Lodolo exited the game with blister issues.
On Sunday, the Reds made the official announcement that the left-hander will be heading to the injured list.
When It Rains It Pours
The Lodolo has landed on the 15-day injured list, and the Reds have recalled Chase Petty from AAA Louisville.
Just absolutely brutal news for Lodolo and the franchise. Greene finally makes his season debut for the team, and just when it feels like the starting rotation is at near full force, Lodolo heads back to the injured list.
The blister issues have plagued Lodolo more than once in his young career. The Reds lefty had a setback before the season started this year due to blisters. After Saturday's game, Lodolo spoke with the media about his frustrations with the injury.
"Frustration is extremely high," Lodolo said. "We keep trying new things. I really thought what we were doing now, I was going to be in the clear, but obviously not. I got to keep trying to figure it out."
It took a lot of guts for Lodolo to answer questions in front of the media last night. The Reds starter knows how frustrating this is for everyone involved. Unfortunately, it feels like an issue that isn't going to be solved anytime soon.
Rhett Lowder had recently been moved to the bullpen with the return of Greene to the rotation. Given the circumstances now, Reds manager Terry Francona will more than likely be bringing Lowder back into the rotation, with Petty more than likely heading to the bullpen.
Piecing this injured roster together is something that Francona has had to do all season long. It isn't the leading factor in the team's failures this season, but injuries have made an impact on what this team could've been.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93