Reds' Answer to Leadoff Question has Always Been Right in Front of Them

The Cincinnati Reds have not played up to the expectations that were given to them before the start of the 2026 season. A team that snuck into the postseason a year ago looks to be miles and miles from getting that lucky this season.

After a deflating four-game series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers this week, the Reds opened up the home weekend series with a 3-0 shutout loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

There's a long list of things that are holding this team back, and one of those things has been the issues at the leadoff position. Terry Francona has preached about the frustrations at the leadoff position since he took the job as manager of the Reds, and nothing has changed in that short time. However, the answer to this issue has always been staring right at the franchise, and that's Elly De La Cruz.

Give Him The Reins

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates getting a base hit in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Friedl wasn't the answer, and while Blake Dunn has given solid performances in the role, Francona has to make De La Cruz the permanent leadoff hitter for this team.

The Reds are in desperate need of getting off to fast starts, and no one can give them a better chance to do that than De La Cruz. Francona has mentioned in the past that the person in the leadoff spot needs to be able to draw walks and work pitch counts. On Friday night, De La Cruz drew two walks and earned an infield hit because of his speed.

It was the kind of performance that makes him the perfect candidate to be the leadoff man moving forward. Another reason it makes all the sense in the world for De La Cruz to be in the leadoff position, the speedy shortstop is now the youngest player in franchise history to steal 150 bases.

Jun 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) singles during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's not sugarcoat this: The Reds are going to more than likely be limping to the finish line of this season. The front office will undoubtedly be in selling mode before the trade deadline, and at this point, the assets that will be up for sale are losing value by the day.

But if Francona doesn't want it to look like the team is giving up on the season far before it ends, having De La Cruz leadoff is a layup of a decision. Layup? Well, it does seem like the Reds are playing a different sport. Maybe it makes sense.