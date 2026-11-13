Reds Appear Ready to Make the Same Mistake Again After Nick Krall's Latest Comments

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall has made plenty of public comments this week about their current roster at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, he was asked about third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and what his role might look like for the 2027 season.

“Yeah, I mean, I think that Ke’Bryan Hayes had two injuries," Krall said. "He had a back injury and a hip injury throughout the year. Still an elite defender. If he can just get back offensively to where he was, you know, he’s a very productive everyday player in the big leagues. But he’s got to get there. He’s got to put the work in to get there this offseason and get himself healthy, ready for spring and ready to go.”

The Reds knew what they were getting in Hayes. They knew he was an elite defender, but a player who struggled to hit and who has had chronic back issues. It makes you question why they traded for him in the first place.

Hayes Has Struggled Offensively

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws out Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes appeared in 94 games with Cincinnati last season, slashing .141/.194/.225 with eight extra-base hits. And 2026 wasn't a fluke. The previous two seasons, Hayes had an OPS of .595 and .573. His offense isn't magically going to get better.

Despite the concerns listed above and Hayes' struggles at the plate in 2026, Krall's comments seem to suggest that Hayes very much remains in their plans for the upcoming season.

Nobody is questioning Hayes' defense. When healthy, he's the best defensive third baseman in the game. However, the Reds desperately need more offense, and it's hard to understand why the Reds would enter the 2027 season counting on Hayes to be a contributor.

The Reds can't afford to spend another season hoping things work out. They need to find players who can actually produce at the plate. Hayes can certainly have a role on this team, but relying on him to be an everyday player again would be a major gamble.

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