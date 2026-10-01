Reds Confirm Derek Johnson Will Not Return, Begin Search for New Pitching Coach

The Cincinnati Reds will have a new pitching coach next season.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall confirmed that Derek Johnson will not return after taking a personal leave of absence in June.

“Derek Johnson took a personal leave of absence in June of this year and will not be returning. We wish Derek and his family the best. A search for a new pitching coach will begin immediately.”

There has not been any further public update on why Johnson took a leave of absence. Krall’s statement confirmed his departure but did not provide any additional details about the personal matter.

Johnson had been with the Reds since 2019 and earned recognition early in his time in Cincinnati. Baseball America named him its Major League Coach of the Year following his first season with the organization.

His role grew after the 2021 season, when the Reds added director of pitching to his responsibilities while keeping him as pitching coach. The organization also signed him to a contract extension at that time.

Now, the Reds will look for someone new to lead their pitching staff. It is an important hire for a team that needs more consistency from its pitchers and has young talent to continue developing.

After nearly eight seasons with Johnson in the organization, Cincinnati will move forward with a different voice overseeing its pitching staff.

Rhett Lowder Looks to Improve After Inconsistent Season

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhett Lowder finished his season with a quality start, giving him something positive to build on heading into the offseason. But overall, it was a difficult year for the young right-hander.

Lowder allowed three hits and two walks in his final outing while striking out two. He threw 79 pitches, including 50 strikes. He finished the year with a 7-12 record and a 5.74 ERA across 29 appearances, including 26 starts, totaling 133 1/3 innings.

“Definitely inconsistent," Lowder told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "I know areas I need to improve on and I’m going to improve on them. It’s just good to put a full season together and know the areas I need to get better -- and I will.”

Getting through a full season was a positive for Lowder, but the Reds need better results moving forward. Whoever takes over as pitching coach will be tasked with helping him turn that experience into more consistent success.

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