Reds Insider Does Not Expect Key Coaching Staff Member to Return

The Cincinnati Reds could have a big change coming to their coaching staff this offseason.

Appearing on First Word with James Rapien on Tuesday morning, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic said he does not expect pitching coach Derek Johnson to return to the Reds. Johnson took a leave of absence earlier this season due to a personal matter, and there has been little public information about his status since.

Rosecrans’ comments are not an official announcement, but they do raise another question for a team entering an important offseason.

Matt Tracy currently serves as the Reds’ assistant pitching coach. If Johnson does not return, Cincinnati will need to decide whether to promote from within or look outside the organization to fill the role.

Whoever leads the staff will have an important job ahead. The Reds have young arms to build around, but getting more consistent production from that group needs to be a priority next season. Hunter Greene will miss all of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month.

This adds another important decision to Cincinnati’s offseason. The Reds have plenty to address, and based on Rosecrans’ comments, their pitching coach position could be part of that list.

Emilio Pagan Says Reds Need to Be More Consistent

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emilio Pagan spoke to the media on Sunday and discussed the season as a whole. He acknowledged that injuries played a role in the Reds’ disappointing season, but made it clear the team’s problems went beyond that.

“Obviously, it’s easy to point to untimely injuries," Pagan said. "But the fact of the matter is, we didn’t execute well enough as a team, as an organization, as individuals, to be the type of team that we thought we were going to be. We have to find a way to be more consistent in that execution -- in all facets of the game.”

Pagan is right. The Reds cannot enter next season assuming better health will fix everything. Injuries hurt, but this team also failed to play consistently enough to meet expectations. Getting better will require more than getting injured players back on the field.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



