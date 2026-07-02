Sal Stewart Makes History with Home Run in Reds' Win Over Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds did not care that the Milwaukee Brewers had Jacob Misiorowski on the hill in the series finale. A loss on Thursday would have meant the Reds would be going home empty-handed. However, the good guys told the Brewers to keep their brooms in the cupboard.

To this point in the season, the Reds' 7-2 win over the Brewers on Thursday may be the team's most impressive victory of the season. The scoring for the Reds got started in the top of the first inning when Sal Stewart sent a Misiorowski heater 423 feet.

Actually, that home run is now part of Major League Baseball history. Stewart continues to find his way into the history books in his first full season with the Reds.

Long Gone History

Jun 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart's long ball in the first inning came off his bat at 102.3 MPH. According to Statcast, that is the fastest pitch to ever be hit for a home run in league history.

It's been a pretty dark season for the Reds. After a historically good April, the franchise returned to its lovable loser ways and has been a nightmare to watch all summer. However, a moment like the one Stewart had on Thursday is one that keeps a fan from having a complete meltdown before the MLB All-Star break.

Stewart wasn't the only one to have fun in Thursday's series finale in Milwaukee. Reds catcher Jose Trevino piled on Misiorowski's days with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth. The Brewers ace may win a Cy Young Award this season, but he's going to want to forget his performance against the Reds on July 2nd.

Jun 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a home run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can talk about all the changes needed within this franchise until the cows come home, which are needed conversations. However, it's okay for this team to celebrate a moment like they had on Thursday.

Postseason expansion in MLB has given teams like the Reds false hope. While the team may not be actually out of the playoff race, are we really going to be excited if they squeak into the playoff picture for the second straight season just to get swept by a far superior team?

The negative talk around this franchise will continue until changes are made. But it's a long season. These guys deserve to tip their hats when they earn an impressive victory like they did on Thursday.