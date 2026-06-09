Reds Get Encouraging Injury Update on Key Bullpen Arm

The Cincinnati Reds got encouraging injury news on Monday afternoon. During Monday's game against the San Diego Padres, Jim Day shared an update on Reds' closer Emilio Pagan.

"Emilio Pagan, we told you earlier on this road trip, he had to pass a measurables test," Day said. "He passed that test, which is a physical test, allowing him to throw downhill, in this case off the mound."

"He threw off the mound for the first time today. He told me he threw 20 pitches, 20 throws the way he phrased it. All three pitches. I asked him how he felt afterwards and he said, 'I feel great.' If he comes through well tomorrow, he will do it again on Wednesday."

Pagan has struggled this season, but the Reds need him back in a big way. Due to Ashcraft, Pierce Johnson, and Pagan all being out, guys are being forced to pitch in roles they aren't used to and it hasn't gone well at all.

Reds Fall Six Spots in Recent Power Rankings

Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) hits a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Reds fell six spots in CBS Sports recent power rankings, down to 20th.

"Remember when Matt McLain showed great offensive promise as a rookie in 2023," CBS Sports wrote about the Reds. "He's still only 26 years old and that proverbial switch could be flipped at any moment. Maybe it was over the weekend? He homered three times in two games."

It's been a struggle for the Reds of late. They had a lead in all three games against the Cardinals, but were ultimately swept. They are just 2-13 against the National League Central Divsion this season. Yes, you read that correctly. 2-13.

Struggles Against San Diego

Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Reds haven't had much success against San Diego over the last decade-plus. Since taking six of eight from the Padres in 2012, Cincinnati is just 30-48 against the Friars, including a 12-27 record at Petco Park. They've won only two season series against San Diego since 2013, doing so in 2019 and again last season.

Chase Burns will take the mound for the Reds in game two of the series on Tuesday night at 9:40 ET.

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