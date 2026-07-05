Reds Hang On to Beat Orioles 3-2, Avoid Sweep

Spencer Steer golfed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. It proved to be the difference as the Reds hung on for a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Reds managed to take the final game of this three-game series and improve their record to 41-48.

Nick Lodolo earned the win with six solid innings, and Emilio Pagán made a triumphant return to close out the game. With the win, the Reds snapped a six-game home losing streak and avoided a second straight sweep in a home series.

Emilio Pagán Makes his GABP Return

Emilio Pagan pitched in just his second game since returning from injury on Sunday, trying to close out a 3-1 lead. He had pitched four days earlier in Milwaukee, and this was his return to Great American Ball Park since being on the IL.

Pagán quickly ran into trouble by loading the bases, allowing the Orioles to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Pagán got Gunnar Henderson to fly out to center to end the game and allow the Reds to salvage a game in the series.

Nick Lodolo with Solid Outing

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo(40) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a very solid Sunday afternoon for the Reds' left-hander, going six innings and allowing just one earned run on six hits.

Lodolo kept the Orioles scoreless through the first five innings before running into trouble in the top of the sixth. The Orioles cut the Reds' lead in half, 2-1, and loaded the bases with two outs. But Lodolo held serve and struck out Jeremiah Jackson swinging for the final out of the inning.

Of the 97 pitches Lodolo threw, 65 were for strikes. That's now three straight starts for Lodolo with one or zero earned runs allowed. It's an encouraging sign going forward.

Spencer Steer the Difference with One Swing of the Bat

Cincinnati Reds Spencer Steer (7) hits a single in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 3, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds had no hits and no baserunners through the first four innings. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Eugenio Suárez led off with a walk. That brought Spencer Steer to the plate, who deposited a pitch into the right-center field seats for a two-run home run and a 2-0 Reds lead.

In a season where the Reds have struggled mightily on offense, Steer has been a steadying presence. It was Steer's 14th home run of the season, and his first since June 24th against Milwaukee. Steer also had his first RBI since June 26th in Pittsburgh, but he has hit safely in nine of his last 13 games.

Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish actually pitched into the bottom of the eighth inning, throwing 106 pitches in 7 2/3 innings with 73 for strikes. Bradish only allowed five hits and three earned runs while walking one and striking out five.

But the Reds chased Bradish in the eighth, with National League All-Star Sal Stewart lining a double down the left field line to score Edwin Arroyo and extend the Reds lead to 3-1.

On Deck

The Reds are off Monday, but they will remain at home until the All-Star Break next week. They will resume play on Tuesday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. It's a three-game series against a Phillies team that has been surging recently. When the Reds left Philadelphia, winners of two out of three, the Phillies had just gotten back to .500 at 25-25. Now, they have reached the 50-win mark. A remarkable turnaround, considering the Phillies fired their manager earlier this season. Then again, interim manager Don Mattingly and what he's doing shouldn't be a surprise.

Cincinnati will be rolling out the aces in the first two games of the series. Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.88 ERA) will start on Tuesday night, while National League All-Star Chase Burns (10-1, 2.40 ERA) will start Wednesday night. Brady Singer (3-8, 5.03 ERA) will start Thursday night.

All three games are 7:10 E.T. first pitches on Reds. TV and 700WLW. This the second and final time the Reds and Phillies will meet this regular season.