Reds' Journey to Milwaukee Did Not Go According to Plan

The Cincinnati Reds were coming off of a 14-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers when they took the field on Friday night to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

If you didn't think things could get worse, then you were wrong. It was clear from the very beginning that the Reds had no business being on the field Friday night, losing 20-0 as the Brewers clinched a postseason berth.

It's been a bad year for the Reds, but how did the team get to this point? Not to make excuses for a team that has already underperformed, but the journey to Milwaukee was evidently not a fun one.

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks out to the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds manager Terry Francona revealed after the loss on Friday night that the team had some travel issues when leaving Los Angeles.

Francona shared with Gordon Wittenmyer of the Enquirer that the team's plane had an engine issue that led to the team making an unwanted pit stop in Las Vegas. However, Francona was sure to mention that the difficult travel day was not to blame for the team's performance.

“If it did, it’s our fault,” Francona said. “I was tired today. I bet the guys were dragging a little bit, but it happens. That’s just part of it.

Sep 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch against Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a season where he feels like this team finds new rock bottoms every month, Friday's 20-0 loss to the Brewers may very well be the exclamation point that describes this season.

In their last two games, the Reds have been outscored 34-1. That almost feels impossible. Keyword being almost because if you've watched more than 10 games of Reds baseball this season, then you would know that anything is possible when it comes to new lows for the franchise.

The Reds are limping into the offseason with major questions dangling over their heads. For example, superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz's future is a very important topic.

Why Would He Stay?

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris (99) after hitting a home run from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After recent comments made by De La Cruz's agent, Scor Boras, it feels like the Reds' best player is as good as gone when he hits the free agent market.

That could just be the pessimistic side of an angry fan saying that, but what good reason has this franchise given to De La Cruz for him to believe things are going to get better?

No one wants to be the next Mike Trout. Well, unless those bags of money are just as high as the Los Angeles Angels have given him. But if winning matters, the Reds are not proving to De La Cruz or anyone else that they care about that.

If changes are not made this winter, there's no reason to believe the Reds will see De La Cruz in a Reds jersey for the long term, and when he leaves, no one will disagree with that decision.