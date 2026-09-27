Reds Minor Leaguers Named All-Stars for 2026 Season

Minor League Baseball and the three Double-A leagues named their 2026 All-Star teams. The Southern League, where the Chattanooga Lookouts play, named two Cincinnati Reds minor leaguers to the All-Star team.

The Southern League All-Stars

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Carlos Jorge (38) and shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera (16, background) celebrate with teammates in the dugout after scoring runs against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Carlos Jorge and reliever Johnathan Lavallee were both named to the Southern League All-Star team.

Reliever Johnathan Lavallee had a great first season in the Reds organization in 2026. Lavallee signed as a free agent in February and was assigned to Chattanooga out of spring training. In the first three months of the season, he threw 33.2 innings for the Lookouts with a 2.94 ERA. Lavallee was promoted up to Triple-A Louisville for a bit before he returned back to Chattanooga for the rest of the 2026 season. In the Southern League overall, his ERA was 2.70 in 43.1 innings, where he had seven saves, walked only 10 guys, and had 56 strikeouts. An excellent season, and Lavallee is a candidate to be assigned to Triple-A next spring.

Carlos Jorge's journey in 2026 has been quite a ride. Jorge's first half of the year was with the Lookouts, where he played in 59 games. There he hit .330 with 23 stolen bases. He led the league at the time he was promoted mid-season to Triple-A. Jorge joined Louisville on June 30th and hit .263 for the Bats. He also missed three weeks of August with an injury before returning late in the month. Cincinnati called him up to join the big-league club on September 4th, and he’s spent the month with them ever since. Either way, his time in Double-A clearly earned him this All-Star Award.

Other MiLB All Stars

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The publication Baseball America also named All-Star teams for the 2026 season. They named an All-Star Team for every level, from Triple-A to the Complex Leagues.

Edwin Arroyo was named to the Triple-A team. He hit .301 in 354 plate appearances with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Louisville Bats. For the High-A team, Carter Graham was named. He had a fantastic season with the Dayton Dragons. He hit .322 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs in 66 games. He was promoted to Double-A in June and will have a chance to continue his great season in the Arizona Fall League.

Jirvin Morillo made the Complex League All-Star team as the catcher after he hit.321with 13 home runs in 54 games. On the pitching side, Ysaias Escalona and Iker Redona made the team. Escalona posted a 0.99 ERA for the DSL Reds in 63.1 innings. Redona had a 2.68 ERA for the ACL Reds in 47.0 innings.

Excellent 2026 season for all the guys honored this year.