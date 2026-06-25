Reds Potential Fire Sale Should Have Everyone Available but One Member of the Roster

The Cincinnati Reds were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, in a game that this fan base has seen far too many times.

Just when they give you hope, the rug is pulled out from under you. The Reds are a sinking ship, and there's a clear explanation as to why. The failures of this team are simple, the talent is not good enough. This is a team that snuck into the postseason last year, and basically thought the same team would get better with another year under their belt.

When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, the Reds have to be sellers. But who will be on the market? Honestly, this should be an all-hands-on-deck scenario, except for one player, who has shown to be the future of the starting pitching rotation.

The Only Hope

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Just like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Burns may be the only hope for a franchise that is once again going to go through a painful rebuild.

In 15 starts this season, Burns is 9-1, posting an ERA of 2 and a WAR of 4.2. Each and every time the Reds ace has taken the mound this season, this fan base has believed the team has a shot to win that game. That's something no one has felt a lot this season.

It's obvious Burns is the future of the starting rotation. Honestly, he's the present. But would the Reds really listen to offers on Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo?

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene and Lodolo's time with the Reds can be described as what-if at the moment. Both have had their fair share of injuries, including this season, which has seen Lodolo deal with his blister issues, and Greene has yet to make his season debut.

By the time Greene returns this season, it may be too late for the Reds to do anything. There's a world where Lodolo and Greene still have trade value. If this thing is being stripped down to the studs, letting them go may very well be a real option.

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz heads the first base after drawing a walk against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

In reality, there are more players than Burns who won't be moved before the deadline. Elly De La Cruz is not being moved, although there's an argument to be made that the front office probably should because they will not shell out the money to pay him when it's time for a new contract. However, there are still bobblehead nights and jerseys to be sold at Great American Ball Park with De La Cruz's name on them.

This trade deadline can dictate the future of this franchise. Players like JJ Bleday, Nathaniel Lowe, and Eugenio Suarez are expendable for a team that is looking like the worst squad in the National League. It's time to start selling, and basically, no one is safe but number 26.