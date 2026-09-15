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Reds Prospect Named Southern League Player of the Week

He had a big week at the plate.
Greg Kuffner|
Jun 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat of a Reds’ player rests on the dugout steps during the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat of a Reds’ player rests on the dugout steps during the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds prospect Ruben Ibarra was named the Southern League Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Ibarra had a huge week at the plate, slashing .364/.500/1.136 with five home runs.

The 27-year-old slashed .328/.337/.473 with a career-high 25 home runs this season in Double-A Chattanooga.

The Reds drafted Ibarra with their fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of San Jose State University.

While Ibarra isn't on any top prospect lists, he's known for being one of the best teammates in Cincinnati's system and it's cool to see him get some well-deserved recognition.

Terry Francona Responds to Report that Front Office Will be Back Next Season

Red
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall listens as new manager Terry Francona answers questions from the media during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the front office is expected to be back for the 2027 season.

On Monday afternoon, Francona was asked about the report and he took the time to make it be known how he feels about those guys.

"Everything," Francona told Mike Petraglia. "I mean, I think I was pretty, pretty honest and open about why when those two guys came to visit with me in (2024). That's what got me to want to do it again. I value, especially maybe my age now the people, and doesn't mean you don't go through tough times because you do. But when you do, you want to be with people that you're aligned with and you care about, and like they care about you. And like the things I told you yesterday, that's how I feel."

Francona doesn't like to lose, but he said they're committed to improve.

"We commiserate together. One thing I really appreciate is it's not who (screwed) up. It's how we're going to make it better. That's a good way to go about things."

The Reds start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Great American Ball Park. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds and Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Dodgers.

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Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

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