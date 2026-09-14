Reds Provide Encouraging Update on Matt McLain After Shoulder Concern

The Cincinnati Reds received some encouraging news on Matt McLain's left shoulder on Monday.

McLain continues to receive treatment on the shoulder, but manager Terry Francona said he's feeling better and is expected to test it in the batting cage before potentially taking regular batting practice on the field.

"Better," Francona told Mike Petraglia. "He's going to hit in the cage, and then if that goes okay, he'll go out and hit on the field for regular BP. And if that doesn't go like we want to, then we'll reassess. But I think he's going in the right direction."

Francona added that Reds trainer Sean McQueeney doesn't believe imaging is "warranted" at this point, which is another good sign.

McLain has not been placed on the injured list, and the Reds appear to be taking things day by day as they see how his shoulder responds to hitting.

Elly De La Cruz Stays Hot

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with center fielder Dane Myers (17) after beating the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz has been on an absolute tear. He has reached base in 20 straight games dating back to Aug. 22, hitting .427/.478/.756 with six home runs and 14 RBI during that stretch. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball this month, ranking tied for first in total bases (38), second in batting average (.432) and hits (19), and third in slugging percentage (.864) and OPS (1.343).

His 26th home run of the season also set a new Reds single-season record for a switch-hitter, breaking his own mark of 25 from 2024. De La Cruz is five stolen bases away from becoming the first Red and just the eighth player since 1900 with at least 30 steals in each of his first four seasons. He's also crushed left-handed pitching this year, leading all qualified major-league hitters with a .349 batting average, .651 slugging percentage and 1.065 OPS against lefties.

“It means I’m doing good," De La Cruz told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon earlier this month. "I’m putting a lot of work in here before I go out there. I’ve just got to execute.”

De La Cruz and Sal Stewart have shown they can be the foundation of this Reds lineup. Now it's up to the front office to build around the young duo that has the potential to lead Cincinnati's offense for years to come.

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