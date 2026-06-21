Reds Star Rookie Sal Stewart Continues Proving He Belongs in Rookie of the Year Race

There is a case to be made that Sal Stewart has been one of the two most important offensive players for the Cincinnati Reds this season. He solidified that case in the Reds' dominating 10-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Sal Stewart Is Making A Serious Case For Rookie of the Year

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a three-run double in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Saturday versus the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, Stewart went 2-4 with two doubles and six runs batted in. This is the second game this season with at least six RBI and the 11th game with multiple RBIs. Manager Terry Francona spoke about Stewart and his big game on Saturday.

"He kind of has a knack for RBIs." Francona said. "He might swing through a high fastball for strike one, but by the time he gets to two strikes and seen five or six pitches he gets more dangerous."

On the season, the 22-year-old is slashing .252/.346/.457 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI. He leads the team in home runs (14), runs batted in (53), second in OPS (.803), second in runs scored (40), first in hits (71), first in doubles, (16), first in walks (41), tied for first in stolen bases (11) and tied for first in on-base percentage (.346). He's been incredible in every facet of the game in just his first big league season.

"The confidence he has in himself as a hitter." Spencer Steer said postgame Saturday. "With runners on he doesn't try to do too much. He sticks with what he's good at, hitting line drives in the gaps. He's done a great job for us and he's been a rock in the middle of our order all year."

He is making a serious case to win the Rookie of the Year Award with his play this season.

Spencer Steer Hits Home Run Saturday, Acknowledges His Recent Struggles

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Over his last seven games, Steer is slashing just .091/.167/.364, but on Saturday he broke through and hit a crucial three-run home run to help propel the Reds' offense. Steer spoke postgame about his struggles and how he can turn it around.

"It's been a really frustraiting stretch." Steer said. "The inconsistencies are just unacceptable on my part. I'm at least adding value today with that hit but, there's no excuse I have to be a lot better."

Steer's last three hits have all been home runs, but he has shown the ability to get hot in extended stretches. In May, he slashed .304/.372/.412 with two home runs, five doubles, and showed improved plate discipline, drawing 11 walks. Francona spoke highly about Steer after Saturday's game.

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"He's just a really good baseball player," Francona said. "You're going to go through periods where you're either not getting pitches or not swinging quite like you want, but he shows up the same day. You can never tell if he was 4-4 or 0-4, and I love that about him."

With Elly De La Cruz likely to return from the injured list in the coming days, having Stewart and Steer back on track with De La Cruz's presence gives the offense more firepower as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.