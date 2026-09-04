Reds’ Under-the-Radar Prospect Is Starting to Turn Heads in a Big Way

The Reds drafted right-handed pitcher Mason Morris in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft. After struggling to start the season, Morris has figured something out over his last five starts between Low-A Dayton and High-A Dayton.

MLB Pipeline has Morris ranked as their No. 25 prospect, but called him their hottest pitching prospect earlier this week.

"A former reliever at Ole Miss, the 2025 third-rounder has taken some time to find his rhythm in a larger role in his first full season but looked like he was clicking with a 3.31 ERA over his final four starts (21 1/3 innings) with Single-A Daytona," Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote. "Morris was promoted to High-A Dayton and continued to be solid with one earned run allowed on two hits and two walks over 5 2/3 frames in his Midwest League debut last Saturday. Morris shows all three variations of a fastball but relies most on his 88-90 mph cutter."

Morris is 23 years old and is a pitcher to watch during the 2027 season. If he has a fantastic season, there is a small chance we could see him in the bigs next year, but 2028 feels more realistic.

Mason Morris Scouting Report

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) holds his hat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Morris intriguing is his arsenal. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has the type of power stuff that immediately jumps out, but his fastball isn't necessarily what makes him such an interesting pitching prospect. MLB Pipeline currently grades his cutter as his best pitch with a 65 grade.

“Moving his arm slot higher helped him find more velocity, with a fastball that topped out at 99 mph, albeit with more downhill plane than life, so it doesn’t miss that many bats," MLB Pipeline wrote. "His best pitch, though, is his low-90s cutter that dives, a pitch that led to a 45 percent miss and 40 percent chase rate in college last year. He has an effective upper-80s slider with similar shape that can also miss bats.”

That combination gives him multiple ways to get hitters out, even with his fastball not generating a ton of whiffs. The biggest question on Morris was whether he could handle a starter's workload after working as a reliever at Ole Miss.

The Reds clearly believe he turning into one of the more intrigung arms in Cincinnati's farm system.

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