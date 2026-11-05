The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, and one of the biggest is who will be closing games in 2027.

Emilio Pagan recently declined his $10 million player option to become a free agent. However, Reds manager Terry Francona isn't ready to give up on the possibility of bringing him back.

During Thursday's appearance on Reds Hot Stove, Francona made it clear just how much he wants Pagan back in Cincinnati.

“I texted him last night. He was at dinner. I said, ‘Do I need to come over there and kick your ass?’ I love the guy," Francona told Jim Day on the Reds Hot Stove. "He’s such a phenomenal teammate. He bailed us out. When we made him the closer, it allows you to work from back to front when you know there is an end in sight. I am not giving up on him coming back because he has a right to test the market. But I don’t think there is any secret with how I’ve enjoyed him, how much I respect him, and how much I love him.”

It's no secret how much Francona likes Pagan, and it's easy to understand why.

Pagan Was a Bright Spot in 2026

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pagan was one of the few bright spots for the Reds during a disappointing 2026 season. He was especially good in the second half, posting a 1.71 ERA with 18 saves over 26 1/3 innings.

The question is whether the Reds can afford to bring him back.

Pagan will be 36 years old next season, and after declining a $10 million option, it's reasonable to believe he's looking for a multi-year deal.

Giving that kind of contract to an aging closer comes with plenty of risk, especially for a Reds team that has lots of other needs to address.

Cincinnati needs starting pitching, more offense, and potentially a new catcher. Spending a significant portion of its available money on a closer might not be the smartest move.

Still, Francona clearly wants Pagan back, and the veteran reliever has spoken positively about his time in Cincinnati.

Whether the Reds can make the money work remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like Francona will be pushing for a reunion.

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