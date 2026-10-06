The Biggest Free-Agent Mistake the Cincinnati Reds Must Avoid This Winter

The Cincinnati Reds need to improve their roster this winter, and that is going to require ownership to spend money. But the front office also has to do a better job with the money it gets.

The Reds cannot afford another deal like the ones they gave Jeimer Candelario and Mike Moustakas.

Candelario received three years and $45 million. Moustakas received four years and $64 million. Both played so poorly that Cincinnati moved on from both of them before their contracts expired.

Those are significant commitments for the Reds. When deals like that do not work out, the consequences go beyond one player struggling. The team still has a hole to fill, and some of the money that could help address it is already committed.

That is a difficult way to build a winning roster, especially for an organization that operates with so little room for error.

The Reds Need More Than Bargain Signings

Sep 3, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Mike Moustakas (8) strikes out to end the game against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To be fair, the Reds have found value in smaller deals. JJ Bleday is an example of a player who gave them something without requiring a major financial commitment. Nathaniel Lowe is another example.

Those moves matter. Every team needs affordable players who can contribute, and the Reds should continue looking for those opportunities.

But that cannot be the entire offseason plan.

There has to be more than hoping a player who struggled elsewhere figures it out in Cincinnati. At some point, the Reds need to invest in players they expect to help carry the team and actually get that production.

They do not need every signing to be a home run. No front office gets everything right. But they have to hit on more of these deals, especially the ones that take up a meaningful portion of their payroll.

Nick Krall Knows They Need to Be Better

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Krall has acknowledged that the Reds need to do a better job of building out the roster. That makes finding the right players this offseason even more important.

“We didn’t do a great job with the bottom of the roster," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "We need to do a better job of filling in the bottom of the roster, whether it’s complementary players or some of the starters, doing a better job to get Tito more guys that he can platoon, that are usable platoon guys.”

The Reds cannot afford another offseason where their biggest addition becomes another expensive mistake. They need to spend, they need to make better decisions, and they need more of those decisions to turn into wins.