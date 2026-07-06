The Biggest MLB Draft Busts in Cincinnati Reds History

The Cincinnati Reds are having a season to forget as they will enter the MLB All-Star break with a losing record.

After a postseason berth last season, the hope was that the 2026 season would be more than a playoff appearance. Instead, the franchise could be staring down another rebuild.

With conversations of a rebuild getting more popular, that means the Reds will really need to hit their picks in the 2027 MLB Draft, which takes place on July 11th and 12th. Creating a strong future through the draft is needed, but sometimes, those picks don't go your way. Let's take a closer look at the biggest draft busts in Reds history.

Nick Senzel

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) follows through on a home run to left field during an intrasquad scrimmage game of preseason training at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Reds Preseason | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're starting with the one that hurts my heart the most. Reds 2016 first-round pick Nick Senzel's career did not go the way anyone had hoped.

Senzel spent five seasons with the Reds, leaving with a batting average of .239. Actually, that would make him a star on the 2026 team. It stinks to put him on this list, but Senzel could've been a major piece of a Reds team that should've been a serious threat this season.

Alex Blandino

Reds shortstop Alex Blandino swings on a sacrifice RBI in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 3, 2019. Philadelphia Phillies At Cincinnati Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another former first-round pick of the Reds that didn't pan out was infielder Alex Blandino. Blandino spent three seasons with the Reds, and his time with the franchise could be summed up as a what-if. Injuries played a major role in Blandino's major league career, but those are also part of the game.

Robert Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (55) delivers during an intrasquad scrimmage game, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds Intrasquad Game July 18 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reds 2011 first-round pick Robert Stephenson has ended up having a lengthy career in the big leagues. Unfortunately, he never found his place in Cincinnati.

Stephenson spent five seasons with the Reds and left with a 5.15 ERA during his time with the franchise. Simply put, Stephenson didn't match his potential as a first-round talent.

Chris Gruler

Alex Hernandez, a groundskeeper with the City of Goodyear, Arizona, tends to the Cincinnati Reds logo, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Cincinnati Reds Picture Day 2019 2 19 2019 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Gruler was the third overall pick in the 2002 MLB Draft. Just to show how hard it is to make it to the big leagues, Gruler never made it to the show. Another painful story where injuries derailed what could've been a special career.

Austin Hendrick

May 21, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the Stance logo on the socks worn by a Cincinnati Reds player at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Hendrick was the first-round choice of the Reds back in 2020. In six years, Hendrick has never been seriously thought of as a potential call-up to Cincinnati. The former first-round pick has a career average of .214 in the minor leagues. It doesn't seem he will see his name on the big league roster anytime soon.

Jonathan India

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) holds the National League Rookie of the Year trophy before the Reds home opening game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Home Opener | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe it's wrong to put a Rookie of the Year winner in the bust category, but 2018 first-round pick Jonathan India had a strange ride with the Reds.

At one point, it felt as if India would be a pillar for this franchise. However, it was clear after the 2024 season that India wouldn't be the guy the franchise wanted at second base.

Matt McLain

Jul 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Matt McLain (9) catches a fly out hit by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (not pictured) in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another talent the Reds hoped would be a long-term fix in the infield was 2021 MLB first-round pick Matt McLain. How's that working out right now? Well, McLain has been making appearances at center field.

With the way his career has gone since the shoulder injury that sidelined him for all of 2024, McLain hasn't been the same player everyone saw back in 2023. Could McLain find himself off of this list? Maybe. But it will have to happen with another franchise.