Cincinnati Reds Projected to Take High School Outfielder in Upcoming MLB Draft

Major League Baseball's draft is just a couple of weeks away. Since the Reds made the postseason in 2025, they are selecting later than they have in previous years. They will pick 18th.

Baseball America's Carlos Collazo recently did a Mock Draft and he had the Reds selecting high school outfielder Trevor Condon from Etowah, High School in Woodstock, Georgia.

"Condon’s market starts to heat up a few picks in front of this spot," Baseball America's Carlos Collazo wrote. "He shouldn’t last too much longer if the Reds choose to not take him. This could be another potential landing spot for big-tools athletes like Justin Lebron or Sawyer Strosnider, and I’ve heard Cincinnati linked to a ton of the best lefthanders in the class, as well, both high school and college."

"I haven’t heard Mason Edwards specifically tied to Cincinnati, but he seems to be moving up boards. I’ve heard some Andrew Abbott comps with Edwards in recent days, and if the Reds share that view, the pick could make a ton of sense."

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has been all over the map with their first round picks recently.

In 2025, they took high school shortstop Steele Hall. Hall is having a fantastic year with the ACL Reds.

In 2024, they took Chase Burns out of Wake Forest with the second overall pick in the draft. Burns has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season.

In 2023, they took Rhett Lowder with the 7th overall pick out of Wake Forest. Lowder missed all of last season with injuries but has been in the rotation for most of the season. They also have a competitive balance pick in 2023 and selected Ty Floyd. Floyd had Tommy Johnson surgery and has struggled with injuries since being drafted out of LSU.

In 2022, they selected Cam Collier out of Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. Collier is still in Double-A Chattanooga and has struggled offensively this season. The Reds got a competitive balance pick in 2022 when Nick Castellanos declined their qualifying offer. That pick resulted in Sal Stewart. Stewart got called up at the end of last season and has been a mainstay in Cincinnati's lineup this year.

The Reds always seem to go for the best player available in the first round rather than fit.

“Still really focused on the best player available and someone we can develop on their own timeline," Reds Director of Scouting Joe Katuska told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon before the 2025 MLB Draft.

Drafts never seem to pan out how the experts expect them to. It will be interesting to see what direction the Reds go in this year.

You can see Baseball America's full mock draft here.