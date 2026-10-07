The Cincinnati Reds Player Most Likely To Be Traded This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds had a disappointing 2026 season. After reaching the postseason for the first time in a 162-game season in 12 years in 2025, they were only able to win 75 games and finished in last place in the National League Central, failing to reach the postseason.

Out of everything that went wrong last season, the front office deciding not to make any major moves at the trade deadline that involved moving expiring contracts or pieces of value may have been the worst. Nick Krall, Brad Meador, and the rest of the front office and ownership chose to stay the course and try their luck at making an improbable run to the playoffs. This offseason needs to be different. It will be a more difficult task with a potential lockout upcoming, with the collective bargaining agreement expiring on December 1. They have two or three players that I think can be traded this offseason who offer value that may see a return that can either help the team next season or in the future.

The Reds Need Outfielders, But They Should Test The Waters On JJ Bleday

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) looks off while batting against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds acquired JJ Bleday in December of 2025 for $1.4 million after he was designated for assignment by the Athletics. Bleday struggled in 2025 with the A's. He hit 10 percent below league average with a 90 OPS+, batting just .212 with a .698 OPS and 14 home runs in 98 games. With the Reds, he started out red hot, winning the National League's Player of the Month for May after beginning the year in Triple-A. After May, he did start to struggle, but he did have some important moments for the Reds this season: hitting a new career-high in home runs, posting a 105 OPS+ and hitting for the cycle on August 22. Before his four-hit performance where he hit for the cycle, he had been batting just .164 with a .521 OPS for the month.

“It’s trying to repeat the swing as often as you can,” Bleday told Charlie Goldsmith. “There have been struggles with that and some success with that. I want to finish stronger, especially with guys in scoring position. For me, that’s been a weak point.”

This offseason may be peak value for him, especially with the Reds only spending money to acquire him when they did last offseason.

Reasons Why They Need To Keep Him

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter JJ Bleday (22) celebrates a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bleday has two years of team control left. While the Reds do need help in the outfield and he provides a power presence behind Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, with no immediate help coming from Triple-A, Bleday is still just 28 years old and will be going into his age-29 season next year. He hits right-handed pitching well and gives teams tough late-game decisions if he is batting in front of or behind De La Cruz. The front office was very high on the signing; Krall believed he could get back to his 2024 numbers and be a key contributor for the offense for 2026.

"Two years ago, you looked at what he was. I think he was a three-WAR player." Krall told MLB Network last offseason. "He obviously got non-tendered, and we saw an opportunity to bring in a guy that has a chance to compete for a spot. In limited action, he had 17 doubles and 14 home runs last year and adds a little bit of left-handed power to your club. He can play in different situations. I’m just really excited to add him and a veteran presence that knows how to play the game."

For the most part, he did return to the player he was in 2024. He hit a career-high 24 home runs, and his OPS was 22 points lower than in 2024. It may not be the smartest decision to move Bleday, but the Reds do not have many options via trade that could have enough value to yield a competitive return to help the team's long-term success.