The Reds Need to Sell High on One of Their Biggest Trade Assets

The Cincinnati Reds are not going to be buyers at the 2026 trade deadline unless they go on a serious run in the next month.

There is one player on this team who is not a rental that they should look at trading while his value is still high.

Why the Reds Should Trade Nick Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lodolo is coming off the best season of his MLB career. In 2025, the left-hander tossed a carer-high 156 2/3 innings and struck out 156 in 29 games. He had an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP of 1.07.

While he hasn't been as good this season, it seems he's turning to turn a corner.

In his last two starts, Lodolo hasn't given up a run and has surrendered just three hits to go along with his 10 strikeouts.

Lodolo becomes a free agent at the end of the 2027 season. It certainly feels like he will be too expensive for the Reds to extend. With that being said, his value will be the highest at this year's trade deadline. Teams always overpay and get into bidding wars at the deadline. The Reds should take advantage of that.

Teams like the Brewers are great at this. Even when it's not popular amongst their fans, they trade their good players when their value is still high, which allows them to bring tons of talent back in return. They did this with Corbin Burnes. They did this with Josh Hader. They did this with Freddy Peralta. Because of this, the Brewers have nine prospects in Baseball America's Top 100. Yes, you read that right. Nine!!!

The Reds can't beat the Brewers, but they should take a page of Milwaukee's playbook here and trade Lodolo while he's not only pitching well, but while he is still healthy.

Other Players the Reds Should Consider Trading

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) returns to the dugout after the top of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson, JJ Bleday, Brady Singer, Caleb Ferguson, Brock Burke, Eugenio Suarez, and Nathaniel Lowe are all players the Reds should consider if the price is right. Singer, Stephenson, Lowe, Ferguson, and Burke are all free agents after this season. While you're usually not going to get huge returns for rental players, there is no reason to hold onto them if you're out of the race.

The Reds got Hector Rodriguez and Jose Acuna for Tyler Naquin. You simply never know when a prospect will turn into something or when a team might overpay.

It's time for the Reds to stop worrying about their public image and to start making moves that will help their organization in the future.