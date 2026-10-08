This Former All-Star Could Be Worth a Look as the Reds Search for Answers in the Outfield

The Cincinnati Reds desperately need outfield help this offseason, and Jarren Duran could be worth a look if the Boston Red Sox are willing to move him for the right price.

But it would be a risk. The Reds would be banking on Duran bouncing back, and they cannot afford to give up a big prospect package in hopes of that.

The 30-year-old struggled in 2026, slashing .207/.266/.361 with 40 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases. Those numbers would do little to help an offense that needs more consistent production and more runners on base.

His track record, however, makes him an interesting player to consider.

Duran's Previous Success

Sep 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) singles in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From 2023 to 2025, Duran posted OPS marks of .774, .834 and .828. He has shown he can be a productive major league hitter. The question is whether he can get back to that level after such a disappointing season.

Duran also brings value beyond his bat. He finished the season with six Outs Above Average, and his 21 stolen bases show he can contribute on the bases. His defense and speed would give the Reds something to work with, even while the offensive concerns remain.

He is not scheduled to become a free agent until after the 2028 season, giving the Reds two seasons of control if it acquired him this offseason.

If Duran bounces back, the Reds would be adding a productive outfielder without having to pay the price typically required to acquire one. That is what makes the idea worth exploring.

But the possibility of a bounce-back season cannot be treated as a guarantee.

No Guarantee

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds already have enough questions in their lineup. Adding a player coming off a .266 on-base percentage would create another one. Before making a deal, the offensive staff would need to understand what went wrong and have a clear reason to believe those struggles can be corrected.

Duran also doesn't seem to fit Cincinnati's hitting philosophy. He struck out 165 times last season.

“Last year, we came and we added more power," Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "At the end of the day, we were second in home runs [in the NL with 213] and last [in the NL] in runs scored. We need to get on base more, no question. First and foremost, we need to make better contact and get on base more. That’s the most important thing we can do.”

Even if the Reds acquired Duran, there would be more work to be done to the roster.

That is why the asking price matters so much.

If Boston is willing to let Duran go for a modest return, the Reds should have the conversation.

But Cincinnati’s minor league system is already weak.

Duran could be worth the gamble if the price is right. But the Reds would be counting on him to bounce back, and they cannot afford to give up a big prospect package to find out if he can.